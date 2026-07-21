Day after CJP protests, Delhi's Connaught Place wears scars of chaos, shattered windows and violence

On an ordinary weekday, Connaught Place buzzes with office-goers, shoppers and tourists. On Tuesday, though, the capital's iconic commercial hub wore the scars of a day of violence. Broken glass, damaged property and a heavy security presence served as reminders of Monday's ‘Chalo Sansad’ protest. Track CJP protest July 21 live A view of the Outer Circle near Regal Cinema in Connaught Place following the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest on Monday. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times) The white colonnades and crowded circles of Connaught Place, particularly around Central Park, the Inner Circle, Outer Circle and adjoining Janpath, was one of the biggest flashpoints after thousands of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters were stopped from marching towards Parliament, HT reported earlier. ALSO READ | 'Police have been absolutely brutal': Capital turns battlefield as cops use tear gas, batons in clash with protesters Large parts of central Delhi remained gridlocked through the day as security personnel sealed roads leading to Parliament. Metro station access was restricted, several station gates were closed and commuters were stranded as the ripple effects of the protests spread across the capital until late evening. As protesters spilled into the market after being pushed back from Parliament routes, the commercial district saw chaos. Roads that usually witness shoppers and office workers saw security personnel cracking down on protesters through the afternoon.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters gather during a protest march, at Connaught Place, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. Delhi Police is on high alert ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament and CJP's proposed "Chalo Sansad" march on Monday. (PTI)

Protest hotspot Police said protesters gathered around Central Park before spreading across Connaught Place after being stopped from heading towards Parliament, PTI reported. At least three to four security force vehicles were damaged in alleged stone-pelting, with broken windshields and shattered windows, according to police sources cited by the agency. Police also said protesters damaged four vehicles, a petrol pump and the glass windows of a shop in the Janpath area. Cops fired tear gas shells to disperse crowds after protesters allegedly attempted to breach barricades in Connaught Place. Security personnel appealed to people to leave the area, according to PTI. Visitors hurriedly exited the market while several shops pulled down their shutters after smoke filled the air, rendering people unable to see, speak or breathe, HT reported earlier.

A police officer throws a tear gas canister towards protesters as supporters of India's Cockroach Janta Party demonstrate on the opening day of the Indian parliament's monsoon session, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam paper leaks, in New Delhi, India, 20 July, 2026. (REUTERS)

The unrest left normal business in one of Delhi's busiest commercial centres severely disrupted. Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel maintained a strong presence across Connaught Place throughout the day, while reinforcements were rushed in to contain protesters regrouping at different points across Connought Place. The ‘Chalo sansad’ march The police violence came after tens of thousands of protesters joined the CJP's planned but unauthorised march towards Parliament over alleged exam irregularities. Despite barricades on key roads, metro station closures and suspension of mobile internet, protesters converged on Jantar Mantar before moving towards Parliament. By afternoon, areas including Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, Raisina Road, India Gate and Ashoka Road had turned into confrontation zones as police used batons and tear gas to disperse demonstrators, HT reported. The clashes left visible signs across central Delhi -- overturned barricades, abandoned shoes, torn placards, broken umbrellas and water bottles scattered along Parliament Street and adjoining roads.

A view of the Outer Circle near Regal Cinema in Connaught Place following the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protest at , in New Delhi, India, on Monday, July 20, 2026. (Photo by Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)