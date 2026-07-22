No fear of failure, says Iyer ahead of Zimbabwe series

Kolkata: Shreyas Iyer wants India to leave recent disappointments behind and play “without the fear of failure” as they begin a three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe in Harare on Thursday. File image of India's Shreyas Iyer celebrates his half-century during the second one-day international against England at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, Wales. (AFP)

This tour of Zimbabwe comes in a far less relaxed background of successive series defeats in Ireland and England, results that have intensified scrutiny over India’s T20I combinations and direction. Yet Iyer insisted those setbacks offered valuable lessons rather than lasting scars.

“We had a rough patch in England, but there were a lot of positives out of that,” Iyer said on the eve of the opening T20I in Harare. “We got to know what we have to build as a team going forward, what kind of presence of mind, awareness and adaptability we need once we step onto the field.”

Iyer admitted preparation time has been limited. “I just arrived yesterday from England. I had a brief chat with the coach today about how the wicket will play and the combinations we can go forward with. It’s just the start, but by evening we’ll have complete clarity on how we’re going to plan and execute.”

India’s batting unit remains largely unchanged from the squads that toured Ireland and England, with Sanju Samson the notable absentee. Two years ago, India were led here by Shubman Gill. Since then, Gill has moved out of the T20I setup, the captaincy has passed from Suryakumar Yadav to Iyer, and the new skipper is still searching for his first victory after seven matches in charge. Zimbabwe can be tricky opponents in such settings.

“They have an amazing team and a couple of their players also featured in the IPL, so they carry immense experience,” said Iyer. “It’s going to be a great series. Every team plays to win and that’s exactly why we’re here.”

Zimbabwe’s growing competitiveness only reinforces what Iyer believes is India’s biggest challenge—adapting quickly to unfamiliar conditions. “Some of us are playing here for the first time. The quicker we adapt, the better the results we will get. We got a reality check recently, so we need to create awareness as soon as we arrive and execute well.”

One message, however, has dominated his conversations with the squad. “I don’t think they should have any fear of failure. When you have those thoughts in the back of your mind, you only play to save yourself. If you don’t fear failure, you can get the best out of yourself.”

The next T20 World Cup still two years away, India can afford to make mistakes and learn from it. Which perhaps explains Iyer’s calm. “The talks happening outside, what people will say, whether a series went well or not—we shouldn’t think too much about it. We have to stay in the present. The more we play good cricket together, the more the team benefits. Individual performances can come later.”

Despite the demanding schedule—moving from Ireland to England and now Zimbabwe in quick succession—Iyer believes constant overseas cricket will strengthen the group in the long run. “The results didn’t go our way, but that has brought the team closer. We’ve had a lot of discussions about how we’re going to play as a unit. Playing three overseas series is great exposure because you don’t get this often. The quicker you overcome this challenging phase, the better you become as a team.”

The tour also presents other opportunities. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose introduction to international cricket in England proved difficult, now has the chance to reset under VVS Laxman’s guidance in a lower-pressure environment. There is equal anticipation around India’s emerging fast bowlers Mayank Yadav and Ashok Sharma.

For Iyer personally, recent injury setbacks have also reshaped his outlook. “It has made me more confident as an individual. When you overcome an injury phase, mentally it makes you very positive. You work on your strengths and weaknesses, and when you cross that barrier, you become stronger. There will always be ups and downs, but if you analyse quickly and execute well, you’re in a great space of mind—and ultimately that benefits the team.”