Instagram model Ramey has spoken out for the first time after Jones's lawsuit accused her of being a sex worker for Sean 'Diddy' Combs. The American music mogul landed deep into trouble after his multi-million-dollar mansions were raided last Monday in connection with sex trafficking allegations. Many bombshell lawsuits were filed against the Bad Boy record producer, among which Producer Lil Rod Jones's lawsuit accused Diddy of some of the most disturbing charges including sexual harassment, trafficking, rape, and so on. Diddy’s sex worker allegations: Instagram model accused in Lil Rod’s lawsuit speaks out(Pic credit: Ramey Instagram)

Ramey speaks out on being labelled as Diddy’s sex worker

“Dating someone doesn’t directly correlate to any of the false allegations made.” Instagram model Ramey broke her silence and refuted all the ‘sex worker’ allegations brought by Lil Rod against her in his new lawsuit against Diddy.

“Yes, I dated someone, How unfortunate we’ve entered a time where caring for someone or falling in love is worthy of scrutiny in the court of public opinion. What may be amusing for you is real life for others, and my feelings have never been for entertainment, nor are they up for discussion.” Ramey’s publicist Eve Sarkisyan released the statement to Entertainment Tonight.

In his amended suit, Jones also claims that the Bad Boy Records founder hired Yung Miami rapper City Girls and 50 Cent’s ex-partner Daphne Joy as sex workers.

Lil Rod Jones’s lawsuit

So far, five individuals have accused the 54-year-old rapper/producer Sean 'Diddy' Combs of serious crimes. One of them was Cassandra Ventura, also known as singer Cassie, who was Diddy's longtime partner. Diddy settled her case outside of court, but additional lawsuits were subsequently filed against him. Over a month after producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones filed a lawsuit against the music mogul, accusing him of sexual assault and harassment, the same lawsuit also made claims involving Ramey.

“We need to be more conscious as a society when ridiculing people’s lives and relationships merely for enjoyment. I appreciate everyone’s kind messages and support during this time. Thank you,” Ramey concluded her statement.

Daphne Joy refutes sex worker allegations

In late March, Daphne Joy denied the accusations of being Diddy's sex worker. She expressed her frustration through a series of Instagram posts, stating, "The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false and character assassination. I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both Rodney and his attorney.”

Jones is seeking $30 million in damages. The artist, who collaborated with the music mogul between September 2022 and November 2023, alleges that he was subjected to sexual harassment, including "constant unsolicited and unauthorized groping and touching of his anus" by Diddy and a woman in Diddy's presence.

Diddy’s attorney, Shawn Holley, dismissed Jones’ claims as "completely false" and accused him of attempting to extort money. “His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines," the attorney told People in a statement earlier.