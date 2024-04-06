Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs runs from police in ‘victory’ video amid sex trafficking probe

Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is currently involved in sex trafficking and sexual harassment cases, has resumed his Instagram comment section after returning to the social media platform. He posted a one-minute video on his Instagram account. The video features his 1997 song “Victory” and is drawing a lot of public attention, with many speculating it is a hint or a message from the rapper. Sean Diddy Combs and Justin Bieber (Pic credit: Film Magic, Via X)

Sean Diddy posts ‘victory’

On Friday night, the music mogul posted a clip of his "victory" music video on his Instagram account. He captioned the post "Bad Boy For Life." The same video was also shared on his Instagram story. Interestingly, the rapper who had earlier disabled the comments section due to excessive hate comments, today turned it back on. In the song, Combs rapped...“Yeah, right, no matter what, we air tight / So when you hear something, make sure you hear it right / Don’t make a ass outta yourself, by assuming / Our music keeps you moving, what are you proving?”

“When diddy want to party you got to tell him NO,” a user commented on his video. Another wrote, “Y’all gotta know something Diddy is very well connected worldwide, he’s a black and rich man from NY. It’s time to make some important phones calls for all the favours his rich and powerful people owe him!!”

Many users and fans think Diddy is trying to convey that ‘he won, he came out victorious’ in his legal battle. "But only time will tell," think others. Last Monday, just before his Bahamas vacation, Homeland Security raided Diddy’s LA and Miami mansion in connection to sex trafficking allegations. This comes after the Bad Boy record producer got embroiled in a string of controversies, with many of his former close acquaintances levelling serious charges against him, including rape, sexual battery, assault, harassment, and more.

Sean Combs’ son Christian Combs accused of sexual assault

On Friday, Diddy’s son Christian Combs was accused of sexually assaulting one of Diddy’s former employees on a yacht. The accusations were made by O'Marcaigh, who worked as a steward on Diddy’s boat. The complaints filed also included audio recordings and photographs of bruises as evidence, as reported by People. Additionally, Diddy was named as a co-conspirator in the suit for his son’s alleged role in the attack, as well as for his responsibility as the chartering company of the yacht.