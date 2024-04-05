Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' former bodyguard claims feds seized the music mogul's ‘freak off’ tape of politicians and celebs

As Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs grapples with legal battles on multiple fronts, including a federal investigation into alleged sex trafficking, concerns are mounting among his inner circle. Gene Deal, a former bodyguard who worked closely with Combs during his time at Bad Boy Records, believes that Combs' celebrity associates should also be apprehensive. Ex-bodyguard Gene Deal believes feds got hold of 'freak off' tapes in Diddy investigation.(AFP/The Art of Dialogue/YouTube)

Deal, who was present the night when Notorious B.I.G. was fatally shot in 1997, has been vocal about the allegations against Combs, even penning a book titled ‘Gene Deal: My World of Bodyguarding a Hip-Hop Star: The Last Big Night.’

In a recent interview with ‘The Art of Dialogue’ YouTube channel posted on April 3, Deal delved into the potential ramifications of the March 25 raids on Combs' mansions in Los Angeles and Miami by federal agents.

“I don't think it's only celebrities gonna be shook. He had politicians in there, he had princes in there. He also had a couple of preachers in there,” he claimed.

Deal believes Feds “got tapes of stuff.”

Diddy bugged every room with hidden cameras

The former bodyguard delivered this message by mentioning lawsuits, the one filed by Cassie Ventura against Combs about their alleged sexual encounters occurring in places such as Diddy's “freak off” parties, Deal raised the spectre of covert surveillance within Combs' residences.

Another US rapper Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones, also has claimed earlier that Diddy made sex tapes of various celebrities and politicians using hidden cameras in his home during his “freak off” parties.

“Can you imagine, he had every room bugged,” Deal remarked.

When Deal was caught talking about how Combs's media campaigns do not have the support of his entertainment department, the host served him with a blunt question about the major absence of any public statement. “Either they took part in some of the stuff that happened, or they're scared that it may mess up their brand.” Deal replied with a blunt view.

Deal also hinted at the array of individuals who frequented Combs' events, including politicians, royalty, and even religious figures. “He had politicians in there. He had princes in there. He also had a couple of preachers in there,” Deal remarked with a chuckle.

These legal woes are hinged on a series of lawsuits alleging sexual abuse, sex trafficking, or some other form of either physical or emotional harm against Combs. However, the investigation develops into a mountain of allegations, and even though the music mogul denies any charges against him.

He is not charged with a crime yet.