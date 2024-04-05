Ashton Kutcher on alert for subpoena in 'Diddy' probe after hinting at secrets in resurfaced video: Report

Actor Ashton Kutcher could be drawn into the ongoing legal case against Sean "Diddy" Combs. The actor’s long-standing friendship with the music mogul is facing scrutiny after an old clip resurfaced. On March 25, just before Diddy was planning to fly to the Bahamas for his vacation, federal agents raided his houses in LA and Miami in connection with sex trafficking allegations. Over the past few months, five people, who were former close acquaintances of Diddy, have come forward with allegations against him. Ashton Kutcher's Friendship with Diddy Faces Scrutiny Amid Legal Case(Credit: Getty Images )

Ashton Kutcher ‘prepares to be subpoenaed’

Ashton Kutcher has been spotted in Los Angeles recently, sparking speculation that he might be involved in a Diddy-related case. His recent appearance comes at a time when he has been distancing himself from his long-time friend, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. An insider revealed to Daily Mail, “He is expecting a subpoena as they have been good friends for 20 years.”

Ashton Kutcher’s old video on ‘Diddy’ resurfaces

The music industry is aware of the close relationship between Kutcher and Diddy, and the two have always been open about their bond. In a 2019 episode of Hot Ones, when asked about Diddy's whereabouts and parties, the actor from The Ranch declined to comment by saying, "I have a lot I can't disclose," before pausing to think. “I can't disclose that one either.”

Charges against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

So far, Diddy has been accused of sexual misconduct trafficking, and assault charges by his former ex and singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura, with whom he settled out of court. Another of Diddy's alleged victims is a woman who claims that he raped her at the age of 17.

Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, a close acquaintance of Diddy, has also leveled serious accusations against the music mogul. In a recent development, Jones named actor Cuba Gooding Jr., along with Combs, as perpetrators of sexual assault. The lawsuit includes a red “Trigger Warning” for “graphic information of a sexual nature” and features redacted images depicting a shooting and minors as reported by the Independent.

Ashton Kutcher battles controversies

For those unaware, Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis came under fire for supporting Danny Masterson after he was sentenced for raping two women in September of last year. In the days following Masterson’s conviction, it was reported that Mila Kunis and Ashton were among the most prominent close friends and family of the accused who wrote letters in support of him, calling for a reduced sentence.

As the news spread across social media, both the actor and his wife, Mila Kunis, released a video apologising for the incident, which was met with criticism and ridicule online. The couple also stepped down from their roles as co-chairs of Thorn, an anti-child sexual abuse organization that he co-founded with his ex-wife, Demi Moore, in 2009.