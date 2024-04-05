'Karma’ haunts Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs decades after teen was killed in fatal NYC game stampede, says brother

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been in hot water lately. Reports have emerged that Homeland Security is keeping a close eye on the music mogul’s activities. Last week, federal agents searched his Miami and LA residences after allegations of his involvement in sex trafficking came to light. As of this writing, the rapper is believed to be holed up with his family in his mansion. FILE PHOTO: Sean Diddy Combs poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty", in New York City, New York, U.S., May 1, 2023. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS)

According to the brother of one of the college students who tragically died in a stampede after attending a celebrity basketball game sponsored by Diddy in 1991, “karma” is finally catching up with the rapper.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs faces 'Karma' over NYC game stampede

The tragic 1991 NYC Game Stampede led to the loss of nine lives. The incident occurred when a crowd rushed to enter an oversold event held at a City College gymnasium, resulting in many being crushed to death. One of the unfortunate victims was Dirk, the sibling of Jason Swain, who was only 20 years old and attending college at the time.

The game featured several major hip-hop stars including Big Daddy Kane, Ed Lover, members of Run-DMC, and Bell Biv DeVoe’s Michael Bivins. Additionally, Mike Tyson and LL Cool J made appearances, making the event even more attractive to music fans.

“I believe in karma,” Swain who is now 49 years old told The Post. “He never really owned up to anything, he never told us he was sorry, Whatever is going on with him now, I guess it was meant to be. But me, I lost everything that day. I lost my big brother. I lost my best friend.” He added.

1991 NYC Game Stampede

Around the time of the incident, Diddy was a rising star in the music world. It was a promotional event for his now-famous Bad Boy record label, where he made his debut as Sean "Puffy" Combs. Swain, one of the victims' brothers, even made a documentary about the tragedy and “has worked hard to keep his brother's memory alive”. He said that besides Diddy, many people were responsible for the tragedy, including loud attendees and police officers.

No one was ever charged with a criminal offense after the tragedy. However, in a lawsuit involving the event, a judge ruled that Diddy did not properly manage the event and did not provide adequate security.

The victim's family claims that Diddy never acknowledged the mistake he made and never apologised for the same. According to Post, Charrisse Miles, one of the people who witnessed the incident, said she saw Diddy walk by her during the stampede and he seemed less than concerned. “He was more interested in collecting his stuff and walking away,” she said. “I didn’t feel like he cared.”

Later during the 1998 trial years after he established himself as a prominent industry name, Diddy said that he still thinks about the incident every day and that he empathises with the families who lost their children. The lawsuit also claims that Diddy paid settlements to several of the families impacted by the tragedy.