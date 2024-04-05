Kanye West ‘flashed nude photos’ of female friend to employees after ‘face-timing’: Lawsuit claims

Kanye West is facing hard times after a bombshell lawsuit was filed by his ex-employee, making big claims against the Yeezy founder. The rapper, no stranger to controversies, is embroiled in new allegations after the lawsuit alleged that West made inappropriate “sexual remarks and exhibited lewd behavior around Yeezy colleagues.” The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday by a former staffer. Kanye West accused of threatening to shave students' heads and build jails in school(Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Kanye West's 'lewd behavior’ around colleagues

According to the complaint filed by Yeezy whistleblower, Trevor Phillips, the music mogul, showed naked photos of one of his female friends to staff and even simulated sexual activity in front of him once during a meeting at the Nobu hotel in Malibu, California. The case report obtained by PageSix further claims that the Yeezy CEO then told him, “I used to have orgies every day – at least two-to-three girls. And now, man, I can’t even lay down without jacking off.”

Kanye has been making headlines for his insensitive behavior since he started appearing in public with his wife, Bianca Censori, attracting attention from onlookers. Bianca's revealing outfits have not only sparked controversy in the tabloids but also troubled her parents, who feel that the Yeezy designer is being paraded like a 'trashy naked trophy pony'.

Kanye West ‘flaunted nude pic’ of a female

The lawsuit went on, Kanye then “facetimed” a friend of his. Phillips “obviously knew the friend’s name because, just a few weeks before, at Yeezy’s headquarters,” the lawsuit said, “Kanye had shown naked photos of her to Yeezy members. Not only this, but the 46-year-old rapper also commanded the girl, “Next time I see you, you better make sure you are wearing the lingerie and the shoes I got you'.

Who is ex yeezy employee Trevor Phillips

Trevor entered into an agreement with West to grow cotton for a children’s clothing line and to work in his now-shut Donda Academy. At the time, the former staff member says, West was already involved in anti-Jewish conspiracy theories. The rapper was canceled for a year before making his recent comeback with the Vultures.

The lawsuit claims, “Kanye lay on the bed and made motions with his hand just above his genitals, resembling masturbation."

Trevor then claims, " He (Kanye West) used his second hand to forcefully and dramatically grab and pull the hand making gestures, as he said: 'I got to keep my hand away from my phone to keep me away from looking at pornos'."

Kanye fired Phillips during a Sunday service in May of 2021. Phillips is suing Kanye for wrongful termination, discrimination, workplace harassment, and other claims.