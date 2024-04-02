Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs spotted stressing out on phone call outside his Miami mansion after raid

Sean 'Diddy' Combs appeared stressed as he was spotted talking on the phone outside his Miami mansion on April 1st. The music mogul, currently under federal investigation after his lavish LA and Miami mansions were raided in connection to sex trafficking, is keeping a low profile following the incident. Earlier, the rapper took to Instagram to share a series of photos of his one-year-old daughter, Love, on Easter. (FILES) Sean Combs 'P. Diddy' arrives for the 2018 Met Gala on May 7, 2018, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Homes belonging to Sean "Diddy" Combs were being raided by federal agents, media reported on March 25, 2024, with the US hip hop mogul at the center of sex trafficking and sex assault lawsuits. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Diddy in distress? Seen on call after Miami raid

The picture shared by PageSix highlighted the 54-year-old pacing back and forth while on a phone call. Dressed in a white oversized shirt and jeans, Combs maintained a serious demeanor as the person beside him observed his conversation and his return to the mansion. Earlier in the weekend, the Bad Boy singer was snapped relaxing shirtless by the water. Combs was seen heading to his dock for a smoke break and even interacted with a fitness trainer who later shared a video of them together on Instagram.

Sean Combs is keeping ‘his cool’

A source earlier told People that Diddy is keeping 'his cool' for the sake of his children and is avoiding any kind of 'drama' that can affect him or the family, who are also staying at his Miami house.

Diddy recently came on the radar of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents after a series of civil suits were filed against him for alleged involvement in sex, guns, and drug trafficking. Five separate cases were filed against him, all by his former close associates. Diddy settled the first suit, filed by R&B singer Cassie (Cassandra Ventura), the day after it was filed. Ms. Ventura had been a longtime partner of Diddy.

Referring to this, a former FBI agent, Nicole Parker told Fox News, “You can pay off folks in civil lawsuits to make them go away, But that doesn’t work in a sound criminal investigation – especially on a federal level when it comes to sex trafficking allegations.”

Diddy’s Attorney calls fed raid a ‘witch hunt’

“Diddy’s attorney, Aaron Dyer, described the raid as nothing short of a 'witch hunt.' 'Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated,' Dyer stated in a media release.”

According to a PageSix report, no one at Diddy’s mansion or any of his employees was aware of the raids or prepared for them, and everything happened out of the blue. The rapper was reportedly preparing for a Bahamas vacation when armed men showed up at the airport on the day of his raid.