Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs steps out shirtless after sex-trafficking raids, seen smoking at Miami restaurant

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, currently under the radar of Homeland Security in connection with an ongoing sex trafficking investigation, was spotted at a Miami restaurant. Despite the crisis, Diddy appeared relaxed, laughing, smiling, and smoking as if unaffected. This sighting follows last week's raids on his LA and Miami estates by federal authorities.” Sean Diddy Combs poses at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty", in New York City, New York, U.S., May 1, 2023. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo(REUTERS)

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs spotted shirtless in Miami

Flaunting his beach body in nothing but white shorts, the bad boy record producer was photographed shirtless. He stepped outside to take a few puffs in the sunny Florida sunshine before heading back inside. This is not the first time we've seen the rapper chill out during the investigation. Last Thursday, he was seen at Top Golf in Miami Beach with his girls. As he left, he flashed a smile and a peace sign at photographers.

In another video, he was seen wearing a bucket hat and an oversized gold necklace. He was also wearing an orange towel around his neck. The father of seven had plans to vacation in the Bahamas this week, but a federal raid disrupted his schedule as officers searched his lavish mansions for evidence. While armed officers combed through his home and handcuffed his two sons, Diddy was stopped at the airport. A source from Page Six confirmed that the celebrity was detained there along with his 17-year-old twin daughters, Jessie James and D’Lila Star.

Where is Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Earlier, Wes Watson, a fitness trainer who was also at the restaurant at the time, captured several images of Diddy in black, smiling, and looking relaxed. The fitness trainer wasted no time in striking up a conversation. He then shared some of the photos on his Instagram account, boasting over 1 million followers. When called over by Watson, the record producer looked thrilled and greeted him with a cheerful "Yo! Whassup!" accompanied by a love symbol.

In the past few months, several of Diddy’s close acquaintances have leveled severe allegations against him, including sexual battery, rape, mental harassment, and trafficking. The first to speak out was his former long-term girlfriend, Cassandra Ventura, with whom he quickly settled his case. Despite the settlement, his lawyer asserted his innocence.

