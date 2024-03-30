Royal Family's '1992 Annus Horribilis' returns as Kate and King Charles battle cancer

As the Royal Family has had to face countless adversities, a nearly uncanny shadow of the ‘Annus Horribilis’ can now be seen circling the events with a gloomy appeal. The past few months have brought a series of bad news for the UK royals. On one hand, there's Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, while on the other, King Charles reportedly has also been diagnosed with one. With the health problems of some of the most prominent family figures, the Paparazzi have once again freed their floodgates, with the media raising a strong debate on the days to come and the Royal future. Queen Elizabeth II gestures as she stands with other members of the Royal Family on Buckingham Palace balcony following the Queen's Birthday Parade, 'Trooping the Colour' at Horse Guards Parade in London. The ceremony of Trooping the Colour is believed to have first been performed during the reign of King Charles II. In 1748, it was decided that the parade would be used to mark the official birthday of the Sovereign. AFP/Leon Neal

Royal Family's 'Annus Horribilis’ returns

Concerned GB News host Nana Akua mused over another annus horribilis on the horizon for Britain’s monarchy after the Late Queen coined the term in 1992. This concern arose in the wake of Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis and, just months after King Charles's battle with the same.

Referring to the roles of King Charles and Princess Catherine as exceptionally prominent within the royal family itself, Nana drew parallels to 1992 – the year of what Queen Elizabeth II called “annus horribilis.” The host shared her thought with the royal commentator Lady Colin Campbell: “It feels like we are back there again”.

"I think to an extent you're right, because so much that's untoward has gone on," Lady Colin responded. Lady Colin acknowledged there's some truth to that statement. She pointed out that the royals have faced a lot of adversity in recent years. This includes both health scares and personal challenges, like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping down from their royal roles in 2020 and the subsequent fallout.

‘William and Catherine are coping positively’

The royal commentator further implied that the Princess of Wales' statement on preventative therapy was a sign of hope, suggesting that it signifies they are in the process of "doing a mopping up exercise.” "William and Catherine are coping as positively and as well as they can. They're both very levelheaded people, they're not drama queens like Harry and Meghan, they're not going to make a drama into a crisis. "And they're going to be coping with this in as measured and sensible a way as possible.” She added.

Why was 1992 ‘Annus Horribilis’ for royals?

"Annus Horribilis," which translates to "Horrible Year," was first mentioned by Queen Elizabeth II in 1992. Marking her 40th year of reign, the late queen stated, “1992 is not a year on which I shall look back with undiluted pleasure. In the words of one of my more sympathetic correspondents, it has turned out to be an 'Annus Horribilis'.”

This came after the royal family faced a series of challenges, including the breakup of three out of her four children's marriages, a fire at Windsor Castle, the publication of a controversial book, and leaked phone conversations between Princess Diana and Prince Charles with their lovers despite being married to each other. These incidents added scandal to a year already marked by public and Taxpayers' scrutiny involving the royal family.