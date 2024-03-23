Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reach out to Kate ‘privately’

Kate Middleton's video revealing she has cancer has shocked the world amidst speculations around her wellbeing reaching a crescendo. The news came after an abdominal surgery she had undergone in January, initially believed to address a non-cancerous condition. Britain's Prince William, second left, Kate, Princess of Wales, left, Britain's Prince Harry, second right, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex view the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England on Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)

Kate, 42, shared, "It's been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I've had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful." She and Prince William have been working to manage the diagnosis privately for the sake of their young family.

In the wake of this revelation, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not only issued a statement to share their wishes they also reached out to offer their support. ITV's royal editor Chris Ship reported, "Prince Harry has reached out to his brother, Prince William, after learning of Kate's cancer. Harry and Meghan have both been in touch with their brother/sister-in-law but did so privately. It's not clear if that was a phone/video call or some messages of support." The Sussexes expressed their well wishes, stating, "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

Will Kate's illness mend the family feud?

Experts believe that this significant event might help mend the alleged rift between the royal couples. Ryan McCormick, a PR expert, commented, "The speed for which [the response] came out is positive. The gravity of this situation may be so large that it could melt away long-held grievances. Yes, Meghan and Harry have their faults but family is family. Their feud could very well end immediately."

Kate expressed her gratitude for the support received, mentioning, "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance. As is the love, support, and kindness shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."