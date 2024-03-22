Kate Middleton reveals she has cancer and has started preventive chemotherapy; watch her heartwarming video

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has announced that she has been diagnosed with cancer and has started chemotherapy treatment. Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has revealed that she has cancer

In a heartfelt statement and accompanying video, the Duchess revealed that tests conducted after her surgery in January detected the presence of cancer. She shared the news to keep the public informed and to prevent any speculation.

She said, “Following the advice of my medical team, I am now in the initial stages of a preventive chemotherapy course. William and I were deeply shocked by this diagnosis. We are focusing on managing this situation privately for the well-being of our young family.”

Wearing a blue and white striped jumper with blue trousers and sitting on a garden bench, Kate said she had needed time to come to terms with the news and tell her children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, before informing the world.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful," she said

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous.

“The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Praising her husband as “a great source of comfort and reassurance”, Kate added: “This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.

“But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON