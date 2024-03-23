Prince Harry, Meghan Markle react to Kate Middleton’s cancer, ‘could end royal feud’ soon

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have offered words of support to their estranged sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, following her cancer diagnosis. The Duchess of Cambridge finally addressed her health concerns, putting an end to speculation and conspiracy theories. The official statement from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex came just an hour after Kate posted a rare video message on her and Prince William's official social media accounts on March 22nd. Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Prince Harry, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, Kate, Princess of Wales follow the bearer party carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.(AP)

Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle break silence on Kate’s health

"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace." the official statement from Harry and Meghan sent to NBC, read. Despite their long-standing issues, it seems that the estranged in-laws are trying to patch things up in the wake of Kate’s illness.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to end ‘royal feud soon’

PR expert Ryan McCormick believes that Harry and Meghan's supportive message, although brief, was respectful and filled with positivity. In a statement to the Mirror he said, "The speed for which it came out is positive.” Suggesting the royal feud could end soon, he continued, “The gravity of this situation may be so large that it could melt away long-held grievances. Yes, Meghan and Harry have their faults but, family is family. Their feud could very well end immediately.”

Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis

In January, Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery, after which she withdrew from the public eye. Social media quickly became abuzz with conspiracy theories speculating issues within the royal palace. Finally, on March 22, the princess addressed her situation in a video shared publicly. She stated, “It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I've had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.”

Her full statement read:

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Kate went on to say that she and William had been trying to deal with the situation in a private manner for their family's sake, which had taken some time. “It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.”

Despite the challenges, Kate spoke of her strength and how she is continuing to heal and become stronger every day. She spoke of her husband William's strength and the love and support from people around her, which has been such a source of solace for them both.

The Princess of Wales ended her statement saying, "At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."