Rose Hanbury's lawyers send legal notice to late-night host Stephen Colbert for joking over ‘Prince William affair’

British model Rose Hanbury's legal team has taken action against late-night host Stephen Colbert after he made jests about her amid ongoing rumours regarding an alleged affair with Prince William, In Touch has exclusively reported. Rose Hanbury claps back at Colbert's on-air allegations, "The rumours are completely false."(File_Image)

Hanbury's lawyers told the outlet, “The rumor appears to have entered into the mainstream media recently as a result of another joke made about it on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. We have written on our client's behalf to CBS and various other reputable media organisations to confirm that the allegation is false.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Hanbury's response follows Colbert's remarks during the March 12 episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where he humorously referenced the infidelity rumours concerning Prince William and Hanbury.

ALSO READ| Rose Hanbury linked to artifacts scandal amidst William affair rumours

Colbert's joke was too far fetched

Colbert quipped, “The kingdom has been all a flutter by the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton. Well now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate’s absence may be related to her husband and the future King of England William having an affair,” and added, “So, I think we all know who the alleged other woman is. Say it with me –– the Marchioness of Cholmondeley –– what a beautiful name!”

“Now, there have been rumors [of] an affair between William and the Marching Band of Chicanery since 2019,” he continued making fun of her name.

“According to tabloids back then, when Kate supposedly confronted him about it, he laughed it off saying there was nothing to it. Always a good response when your wife accuses you of cheating. Ha ha, imagine me having an affair! It is to laugh.”

Marchioness of Cholmondeley's legal representatives has moved swiftly to address the matter, emphasizing the falsity of the rumours and seeking clarification from media outlets involved.

Hanbury refuted the allegations in a statement to Business Insider on March 16, stating firmly, “The rumours are completely false.”

ALSO READ| Rose Hanbury: 9 points on the British aristocrat amid Prince William-Kate Middleton royal drama

Despite Hanbury's firm denial, speculation regarding Prince William's fidelity has intensified amid Princess Kate's apparent absence from public view.

In January, the royal family announced Kate's scheduled abdominal surgery, just fueled the rumours and heightened scrutiny. While Kate has not been publicly sighted since the announcement, the palace has assured the public of her recovery and wellbeing, stating, “The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world.”