Rose Hanbury: 9 points on the British aristocrat amid Prince William-Kate Middleton royal drama

Rose Hanbury has recently received been subject to much media attention due to rumours and speculations surrounding the British royal family. There are claims that she is involved in a supposed rift between Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their close ones. But the one question that a lot of people are still asking is: who is Rose Hanbury, and what's her connection to the royal family? Prince William and Kate Middleton with Rose Hanbury. (Instagram)

Here are 9 points that will explain the royal drama:

1. Who is Rose Hanbury?

Rose Hanbury is a British model, former political staffer and the current Marchioness of Cholmondeley. She is married to David Cholmondeley, the seventh Marquess of Cholmondeley, who is 24 years her senior.

2. Who are the family members of Rose?

Rose Hanbury and David Cholmondeley have three children: twins Alexander Hugh George and Lord Oliver Timothy George, born in October 2009, and Lady Iris Marina Aline Cholmondeley, who was born in March 2016. Lord Oliver Cholmondeley was also a page of honour at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. (Also Read: Hospital staff tried to access Kate Middleton's surgery report, Kensington Palace alerted)

3. How is Rose related to the royal family?

Rose comes from a respected family that has longstanding ties to the royal household. Her maternal grandmother, Lady Lambart, had the honour of being one of Queen Elizabeth II's bridesmaids. Lady Lambart and Queen Elizabeth were said to be good friends until the former died in 2016, reported The Messagero.

4. What's the relationship between Rose, Prince William and Kate Middleton?

According to Harpers Bazaar, Rose resides close to Kate Middleton and Prince William's Norfolk country estate, Anmer Hall, along with her husband, David Rocksavage. It is believed that the couples were formerly close friends. Even though there were reports of Rose being "phased out" of Kate and William's inner circle, she continued to meet people in similar social circles because of her connections to the royal family.

5. When and how did the affair rumours between Hanbury and Prince William start?

The Sun announced in April 2019 that William might have had an affair with Rose. William reportedly "laughed it off, saying there was nothing to it" when Kate allegedly confronted him about it, reported Cosmopolitan.

6. How did Kate Middleton react to rumour affairs?

According to the Daily Mail's royal reporter Richard Kay, this was all fake news. He said that Kate was furious about The Sun's claims and that "there's no truth to them". He also informed that both Kate and Rose were considering legal action.

7. Why are the rumours back in light after 2019?

Due to Kate's lack of public appearances, rumours about her marriage have been circulating on the Internet for the past few days. Significant media attention was drawn to this alleged affair following Stephen Colbert's monologue on it. Moreover, he talked about the most recent conspiracy theories regarding Middleton's public disappearance, which are trending on social media. (Also Read: Reason behind Palace's silence over Kate Middleton’s conspiracy theories, ‘William is worried..’)

8. What did Rose say about the rumours?

Rose recently responded to the allegation that she had an affair with Prince William. She reportedly stated, via her attorneys, that “the rumours are completely false”.

9. Has the palace addressed the alleged affair?

In spite of ongoing speculation and increased media attention, the royal family has chosen not to comment on the rumours about Rose's alleged relationship with Prince William.