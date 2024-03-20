Hospital staff tried to access Kate Middleton's surgery report, Kensington Palace alerted

Kate Middleton reportedly fell victim to a privacy breach when reports emerged that a hospital staff attempted to access her medical files in a London hospital. Meanwhile, the 'missing' conspiracy theories surrounding the Princess of Wales are intensifying, drawing increasing public attention as more and more people attempt to decipher her whereabouts and the reasons behind her absence from the public eye. These developments come in the wake of sightings in Windsor, with conflicting opinions arising about the identity of the individual spotted. FILE PHOTO: Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte arrive for the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, in London, Britain May 6, 2023. Peter Tarry/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo(via REUTERS)

Attempted access to Princess Kate's medical files

On March 19, claims surfaced that one of the well-known hospitals in the UK is investigating allegations that someone tried to gain access to Kate’s medical records while she was in hospital in January with a mysterious illness. The Mirror reported that at least one staff member at the clinic “tried to gain access to health data belonging to the princess of Wales” during her stay. An insider claimed, “This is a major security breach and incredibly damaging for the hospital, given its unblemished reputation for treating members of the Royal Family.”

Hospital launches probe into potential breach

The news was quickly passed along to Kensington Palace to avoid any confusion or controversy, according to sources. The hospital is well-known for its discreet treatment of royal family members, ex-presidents, prime ministers and celebrities, but this incident has brought unwanted attention. The growing conspiracy theories surrounding the ‘Kate Middleton missing’ saga have only made matters worse.

“Senior hospital bosses contacted Kensington Palace immediately after the incident was brought to their attention and assured the palace there would be a full investigation. The whole medical staff have been left utterly shocked and distraught over the allegations and were very hurt that a trusted colleague could have allegedly been responsible for such a breach of trust and ethics.” The insider told the UK newspaper.

Claims of Kate Middleton’s sighting at the farm

The inquiry comes just days after a video showing Kate visiting Windsor Farm with Prince William appeared to show her looking happy and lively. Many senior journalists and royal fans denied the report, dismissing it as false and claiming the person in the clip was a fake version of Kate. The London Clinic, which is currently in the middle of an investigation, declined to comment directly on the reports but did issue a statement saying: “We firmly believe that all our patients, no matter their status, deserve total privacy and confidentiality regarding their medical information.”