Royal Family LIVE updates: Kensington Palace issues statement on St Patrick's Day

Mar 18, 2024 10:04 AM IST

Official social media accounts of The Prince and Princess of Wales have posted a video and wished their followers a Happy St Patrick’s Day as they miss the celebrations amid Kate’s ongoing health concerns.

Alongside the Instagram video featuring British soldiers, the pair wrote: “Happy St Patrick’s Day! Here’s a sneak peak of the Irish Guards rehearsing for their annual parade. Sláinte to all those celebrating today!”

The Sunday Times report quoted close associates of Kate and the Prince of Wales, claiming the couple will disclose more information about her recovery in due course, which reports her return is expected after April 17.

A source told the Independent newspaper, “They are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public and I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements. If she was going to do it, that’s how she would do it.”