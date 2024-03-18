Royal Family LIVE updates: Kensington Palace issues statement on St Patrick's Day
British Royal family has been in the news for all the wrong reasons for last few months. After the Palace announced that King Charles' is suffering from cancer Kate Middleton was rushed into surgery. Despite King Charles making various public appearances Kate Middleton's absence from public life has raised eyebrows. Rumours and conspiracy theories triggered surrounding the Duchess' escalated after the Kensington Palace uploaded her edited image on social media. Despite netizens and media questioned the purported statement by Kate, apologising for her editing faux pas, the palace has been silent about the controversy that has taken global media by a storm.
Now over the weekend, latest reports suggested that the Palace has asked the BBC Events production to stay alert for an “extremely important” announcement from the Royal family “at any moment” in wake of the current health crisis.
Kate’s months away from the public have prompted social media speculation about where exactly she is and the specifics of her announced medical procedure. On Jan. 17, Kensington Palace announced Kate’s abdominal surgery to the public and said “based on the current medical advice,” it was “unlikely [she would]
Are Union Flags flying at half-mast across UK? Here's the truth
Speculations around Kate Middleton have reached a crescendo over the weekend after reports suggested the Royals have asked the British media to stay on alert. Some social media posts even claimed that Union Flags are flying at half-mast across the UK. Even as many linked it to King Charles and Kate Middleton fact checkers debunked the claims, stating the images are old.
Prince and Prince of Wales issue statement on St Patrick's Day
Official social media accounts of The Prince and Princess of Wales have posted a video and wished their followers a Happy St Patrick’s Day as they miss the celebrations amid Kate’s ongoing health concerns.
Alongside the Instagram video featuring British soldiers, the pair wrote: “Happy St Patrick’s Day! Here’s a sneak peak of the Irish Guards rehearsing for their annual parade. Sláinte to all those celebrating today!”
The Sunday Times report quoted close associates of Kate and the Prince of Wales, claiming the couple will disclose more information about her recovery in due course, which reports her return is expected after April 17.
A source told the Independent newspaper, “They are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public and I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements. If she was going to do it, that’s how she would do it.”
Royals to make big announcement about Kate Middleton?
Princess Kate Middleton are expected to discuss her health and well-being at a public engagement next month, according to a New York Times (NYT) report citing a British newspaper.
“They are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public and I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements,” a royal insider told The Times of London on Saturday, the NYT report said.
The source, according to NYT, also mentioned that the couple “will want to be clear and more open but they’ll do it when they feel ready.”
British Media anticipating a major announcement
Amid ongoing concerns over Kate Middleton health crisis and rumours surrounding her disappearance from public life, British media is anticipating a 'major announcement' from the Royal family.