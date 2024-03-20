Donald Trump defends Kate Middleton over ‘edited’ photo controversy: ‘It shouldn’t be a big deal’

Donald Trump has defended Kate Middleton following her “edited” Mother’s Day photo controversy. The former president opened up about the row during a conversation with Nigel Farage on GB News. Donald Trump has defended Kate Middleton over her "edited" photo controversy (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool, File, photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI / AFP)

"Kate, who has obviously been ill and had major surgery, now a photograph that the press say was doctored,” Farage said. “It’s pretty tough being in her position, isn’t it?”

“It shouldn’t be a big deal”, Trump replied. “Everybody doctors. You look at these movie actors, then you see them in real life and you say, ‘is that the same person in the picture?’ It was a very minor doctoring. It’s a rough period and they’re really going after her.”

The Mother’s Day photo controversy

Several news agencies withdrew Kate’s photo, which was released by Kensington Palace, alleging that it had been manipulated. “At closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image,” the Associated Press said at the time. Agence France-Presse claimed it was withdrawn due to “an editorial issue.”

The photo, posted through the official social media accounts of Kate and Prince William, was meant to mark Mother's Day celebrations in Britain. It showed Kate sitting in a garden chair, embracing her three children George, Charlotte and Louis.

Kate later issued an apology over the edited image, calling herself an “amateur” photographer. “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day,” the Princess of Wales said in a statement.

As conspiracy theories surfaced on social media, many feared something bad may have happened to the princess. “Something is terribly wrong,” a source close to the situation told New York Post. “The idea that Kate could not sit for one photo session tells me this is a much more dire situation than anyone knows.”