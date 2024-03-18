Kate Middleton, Prince William debating who should click Prince Louis’ birthday photo amid editing row: Report

A source revealed to a news outlet that Kate Middleton and Prince William are planning to release a photo to celebrate Prince Louis’ sixth birthday next month. However, the pair is carefully considering whom to pick as a photographer after the editing scandal they landed in recently. Kate Middleton and Prince William are debating who should click Prince Louis’ birthday photo (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)(AP)

Louis’ birthday is celebrated on April 23, a Tuesday in 2024, and the palace generally releases a photo of the prince a few days before the day. “They appreciate the public’s love and affection for their children and know there is a public appetite to see them on their birthdays,” a source told The Sunday Times.

Kate, who calls herself an “amateur photographer,” often snaps casual photos of her children for their birthdays. This year, however, will likely not be the same amid the outrage and chatter about that “manipulated” Mother’s Day photo.

The couple has not yet made a “firm decision” about whether Kate would click the picture for Louis’ birthday, or a professional photographer, according to sources close to the pair. They also hope that the new picture will not be met with such criticism.

Kate Middleton’s Mother’s Day photo controversy

Various news agencies withdrew Kate’s Mother’s Day photo, released by Kensington Palace, alleging that it had been manipulated. “At closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image,” the Associated Press said at the time. Agence France-Presse claimed it was withdrawn due to “an editorial issue.”

Conspiracy theories began floating, and some even feared that something was seriously wrong with Kate after her recent surgery. “Something is terribly wrong,” a source close to the situation told New York Post. “The idea that Kate could not sit for one photo session tells me this is a much more dire situation than anyone knows.” Kate later issued an apology for the Photoshop errors.