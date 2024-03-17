Royal family hints at major announcement 'at any moment' amid Kate Middleton health crisis

Amid ongoing concerns over Kate Middleton health crisis and rumours surrounding her disappearance from public life, British media is anticipating a 'major announcement' from the Royal family. According to reports, the BBC Events production unit has been asked to stay alert for an “extremely important” announcement from the Royal family.(AP)

According to reports, the BBC Events production unit has been notified to stay alert for an “extremely important” announcement from the Royal family “at any moment” in wake of the current health crisis.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Popapologists, owned by sisters Lauren and Chen, posted a video on TikTok about being the British broadcaster who was put on notice, The News International reported.

In the video, the duo stressed on 42-year-old Kate's health following her removal from the list of Trooping the Colour attendees in June.

This development comes amid reports that the Princess of Wales will not assume her royal duties until Easter in April as she recovers from abdominal surgery.

Kate's whereabouts have sparked speculation due to her extended absence from Royal family's gathering. She was last seen with the Royal family in Sandringham on Christmas.

There are also rumours about her separation with Prince William over the latter's suspected affair with the duo's longtime friend Rose Hanbury.

Kate even faced massive backlash after confessing to making changes to her first official picture with her kids since her surgery, which was uploaded on social media on the occasion of Mother's Day.

Also Read: Where is Kate Middleton? From NYT to WSJ, American press can't keep calm over royal drama

The photo from Kensington Palace that Kate Middleton admitted to editing. (Kensington Palace)

Will Kate Middleton open up about her mysterious surgery?

According to royal sources, Kate may discuss her latest surgery at next public engagement.

Sunday Times, citing royal sources, reported that the Prince and Princess of Wales are likely to address all the problems publicly soon.

“They are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public and I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements. If she was going to do it, that’s how she would do it," a source told Sunday Times.

Also Read: Meghan Markle ‘contacts’ Kate Middleton ‘secretly’, but Princess ‘likely to reject’ because….

On being asked about the timing for public engagement, Kate's friend reportedly told the paper that "they will want to be clear and more open, but they'll do it when they feel ready."

Earlier, the Palace clarified that Kate's surgery was not related to cancer and that she desires to keep her personal medical information private.