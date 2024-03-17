Meghan Markle ‘contacts’ Kate Middleton ‘secretly’, but Princess ‘likely to reject’ because….

Meghan Markle has 'reached out' to Kate Middleton several times amid health concerns and after the Photoshop scandal. Sources close to the royals cite that the Duchess of Sussex is 'desperate' to help her sister-in-law in times of crisis, but Kate might not consider taking her advice. This year has been a tough one for the Princess of Wales as she temporarily stepped down from her royal duties because of abdominal surgery and now the edit mishap, which has ignited conspiracy theories. However, according to author Tom Quinn, someone is there for her, trying to reach out several times to extend support. Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral: Prince Harry, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, Kate, Princess of Wales follow the bearer party carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.(AP)

Meghan Markle ‘contacts’ Kate Middleton ‘privately’

According to The Mirror, royal experts mention that Meghan has considered 'reaching out' to Kate via 'back channels' several times, but the princess "does not see her sister-in-law as a 'qualified person' to give support or advice." Royal author Tom Quinn spoke about how the Suits alumna could use the photoshop slip-up as an opportunity to mend things with the UK royals because she is also ‘genuinely worried about Kate and her health.’

Kate Middleton ‘likely to reject’ Meghan’s advice and help

According to Jennie Bond, a former BBC Royal correspondent, Kate is likely to ‘reject’ all of Meghan’s attempts to help her out, simply because she doesn’t think Meghan is a ‘suitable person’ to advise her. For those who don’t know, Meghan and Harry haven’t spoken to Prince William and his wife since they moved to Montecito, California, in 2020

Speaking to Ok magazine, Bond said, “ don’t think Kate would ever consider Meghan - who spent such a very short time in the royal fold - as an appropriate or qualified person to give her advice or support.”

“This is a time for Kate to concentrate on regaining her strength, physically and mentally, and I don’t imagine she would welcome tackling the family rift right now." She added. The expert further stated that the Princess of Wales might accept a sweet gesture such as a bouquet or something similar, but addressing the family rift at this point in time is not even close to being on her to-do list.

“If Meghan felt like sending a hamper of pampering goodies, or flowers, to cheer Kate up, then I expect the gesture would be politely accepted. But I don’t see this latest furor bringing the two women any closer together."