Meghan Markle ‘concerned’ over Kate Middleton's photo scandal because she knows…

The Duchess of Sussex may have secured a legal victory against her half-sister, Samantha Markle, but according to royal experts, she is highly 'conflicted' about what is happening inside the Palace. Markle won her case on Tuesday after Samantha’s defamation case, which was originally brought against her in February 2022, was rejected with prejudice. Meanwhile, the internet went wild with conspiracy theories about the ‘disappearance’ of Princess of Wales Kate Middleton after her photo editing scandal. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, made a surprise appearance outside Windsor Castle with Prince William and Kate Middleton, the new Prince and Princess of Wales, to view the public tributes to the late Queen Elizabeth II. The brothers, with their wives, waved at the well-wishers on the Long Walk at Windsor Castle on September 11, 2022 (IST). (AFP)

Meghan Markle likely empathizes with Kate Middleton's situation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the rebellious young royals who stepped down from their royal duties back in 2020, know well what it is like to 'wake up and see those screaming tabloid headlines targeting them for one thing or another,' Christopher Andersen told Fox News." "But there’s no doubt that Meghan and [her husband, Prince] Harry are also keeping a very close eye on what’s happening back in the U.K." The author of The King added.

Just weeks prior, Meghan Markle had candidly addressed social media toxicity and the bullies she faced during her pregnancies. A royal insider urged her to 'rise above those things' while drawing comparisons to how Kate handles social media. However, tables seemed to have turned as the Princess of Wales found herself embroiled in trouble. Her Mother's Day portrait shared on Instagram was labeled 'misleading' and 'heavily edited' by the platform and several news agencies.

‘Meghan must be incredibly conflicted’

"Meghan, in particular, must be incredibly conflicted about all the incoming heat Kate and the royals are taking, not to mention the way the palace continues to bungle things on a daily basis," Christopher added, stressing the potential contrast between Meghan's situation in California and the ongoing challenges faced by the royals in the UK.

"On the other hand, the palace media machine has never been more exposed for what it is: a complete mess." He went on to describe the situation as "a total disaster." Following Kate's public apology for her photo editing mishap, Phil Chetwynd, the global news director of Agence France-Presse (AFP), told BBC Radio 4’s Media Show that Kensington Palace is no longer considered a “trusted source”.

Kate Middleton is reportedly recovering from abdominal surgery she underwent in January. She has been spotted only twice since, once with her mother and more recently with Prince William. However, in both instances, some experts, particularly royal followers online, remain unconvinced that Kate has fully returned. Conspiracy theories continue to swirl on social media, fueled by the Princess of Wales’ recent apology for the Photoshop scandal – an apology that many view as highly improbable.