Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrate Valentine's Day in Canada for Invictus Games Countdown

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated Valentine's Day in Canada, kicking off the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025's One Year to Go celebrations. Despite the freezing temperatures, the couple was all smiles as they ventured onto the snowy mountains.

Adventurous duo hits the slopes:

Dressed in winter gear, Meghan and Harry held hands and explored the slopes. The royal duo even got hands-on, with Prince Harry trying out adaptive skiing himself. A nearby teen couldn't contain his excitement, yelling, "It's Harry and Meghan, Dad!"

Countdown to Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025:

The next three days for the couple are dedicated to meeting athletes and officials as part of the Winter Training Camp for the upcoming Invictus Games. The Games, set for 2025, will introduce winter sports like alpine skiing, snowboarding, and wheelchair curling.

Prince Harry's exciting announcement:

Prince Harry expressed his enthusiasm, announcing, "As Invictus continues to adapt and evolve, I am extremely excited to announce that the Invictus Games Foundation has selected Canada to host the first-ever Winter Hybrid Games in 2025."

Meet the inspirational athletes:

Athlete Ivan Morera, a single-arm amputee representing Team U.S.A., shared his excitement about learning to ski and snowboard. He looks forward to meeting Prince Harry, expressing gratitude for the opportunity and acknowledging Harry's understanding of military personnel.

Invictus Games – A family affair:

Rosa Sanchez Bermudez, the first female competitor from Colombia, describes the Invictus Games as a family. Meeting Prince Harry and Meghan for the first time during the winter training camp, she expresses happiness and pride.

The Invictus Games journey:

Prince Harry, a former British Army captain, founded the Invictus Games in 2014. The games empower wounded, injured, and sick service personnel. The competition's motto, "I am," draws inspiration from a poem, emphasizing taking control of one's life.

Canada holds a special place:

Canada holds a special place for Meghan and Harry, marking an important chapter in their relationship. Their debut as a couple was at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto. The upcoming cycle in Canada will be the first time the Games return to a previous host country.

From Royals to Canucks fans:

Before stepping back from their royal roles, Meghan and Harry spent the 2019 holiday season on Vancouver Island with their son Archie. The couple has since returned for Invictus-related engagements, surprising fans at a Vancouver Canucks hockey game in November 2023.

Invictus kickoff:

The couple's recent trip for the Invictus kickoff was announced in early February, featuring heartwarming images from the 2023 Invictus Games. The photos captured the couple's bond and showcased Prince Harry's warm embrace with a competitor, highlighting the spirit of the Games.