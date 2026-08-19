Who is Preston Harp? Natalie Harp's estranged brother reacts to her ‘I want to bring you joy’ letter to Trump
Preston Harp shared insights on sister Natalie Harp's close bond with Trump, attributing it to their conservative upbringing.
The estranged brother of White House aide Natalie Harp provided some perspective on her strong connection with President Donald Trump.
Natalie Harp's association with Trump has sparked a national discussion following remarks by Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), who claimed that Trump prioritized his time with her and the construction of the White House ballroom over fulfilling his official duties.
Who is Preston Harp? Natalie Harp details her ‘infatuation’ with Trump
Preston Harp, who has been distanced from Natalie for a number of years, expressed that he does not think his sister's allegiance to Trump stems from any "physical attraction," but is instead rooted in their conservative upbringing.
Deep Dive
Appearing on Tuesday's edition of CNN's Erin Burnett OutFront, Preston said: “Well, my mom raised us with the idea that American exceptionalism was the correct way of looking at things, that the United States is the boss of the world.”
He also mentioned that he believes Natalie Harp has never escaped that mindset, and that Trump represents all the values their mother instilled in them during their upbringing.
Also Read: Kristen Holmes husband and kids: All on CNN reporter's family berated by Trump over Natalie Harp question, ‘Be Quiet’
"So, I think that's where her infatuation for Trump comes from, honestly, because I don't think it's a physical attraction. Let's get real, you know, like, personally, I don't think so," Preston said.
Preston Harp calls Natalie Harp 'Trump's biggest fan'
Natalie Harp's ascent to the highest ranks of Trump's inner circle commenced in 2019 when she attributed her survival during a struggle with bone cancer to him. This was a result of Trump's enactment of "The Right to Try Act," which facilitated increased access to experimental medical treatments for patients with terminal illnesses.
Preston Harp appeared to dismiss this idea. “But if she thinks about it, what he did was he made experimental drugs legal to try and that insurance would pay for it. So, it's not like he like physically saved her life, you know?” Preston said.
"She's his biggest fan. And so that's probably why he likes her – and like, she's good-looking."
Burnett recounted a bizarre tale regarding Harp, who rode in the trunk of an SUV to stay near Trump when there was no space available in the vehicle. Upon hearing this account, Preston erupted in laughter, admitting he was unaware of it.
“It’s actually kind of sad—that’s obsession,” he said. “That’s an unhealthy obsession with someone if you’re going to jump into the trunk of their car.”
Natalie Harp's letters to Trump
Regarding Harp's love letters to Trump, which features sentiments like “You’re all that matters to me,” and “I want to bring you joy,” Preston disclosed that these are not the only letters his sister has penned to a president.
He asserted that he had not personally seen the letter, but was aware that she had corresponded with President George Bush during the Iraq War. He mentioned that she did not receive a reply.
Preston expressed that he continues to love his sister, regardless of their differences. "I hope that you change and that you wake up and you realize that everybody on this Earth is part of a human family," he stated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More