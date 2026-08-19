Natalie Harp draws Eva Braun comparisons amid explosive report on closeness with Trump; aide's Instagram in focus
President Donald Trump's aide Natalie Harp has been compared to Eva Braun by online critics as reports of her ‘closeness’ with the POTUS came to light.
President Donald Trump's aide Natalie Harp has come into renewed focus after reports of her closeness with the Republican leader. Harp, one time, reportedly travelled in a SUV trunk to be close to Trump.
As per CNN, Trump was due in a New York City courthouse in 2023, when the incident took place. Harp had insisted that Trump asked her to attend court and a screaming match took place in the lobby when she was told there was no space in the motorcade. She then proceeded to jump into a SUV trunk when she was denied a seat, as per the report.
While Harp's antics have gone viral on social media, many of her critics have drawn comparisons to Eva Braun.
Natalie Harp-Eva Braun comparisons drawn online
Deep Dive
One wrote "Eva Braun is a huge liability. Natalie Harp "jumped into an SUV trunk" in Oct 2023 when Trump was due at NYC courthouse. The motorcade was outside Trump Tower, and staffers told there was no room. A screaming match then ensued in the lobby of Trump Tower."
Another added “Natalie Harp is giving Eva Braun vibes.” Singer Bill Madden remarked “Apparently, Trump's 'Eva Braun,' Natalie Harp, is now estranged from many of her family members. Harp's brother describes her Fatal Attraction-type infatuation with the dementia-addled psychopath as ‘very unhealthy’.”
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To this, one person added “Eva Braun was exactly like Natalie Harp to Trump. She was so obsessed with Hitler. She was all over Hitler. She was with Hitler everywhere. She did EVERYTHING for Hitler including committing suicide together. Natalie Harp has weird obsession with psychopath Trump.”
Eva Braun was a German photographer who went on to accompany and briefly marry Adolf Hitler. Many online have compared Braun's closeness to the German dictator with Harp's closeness with Trump. Bizarre ‘affair’ speculations were also made online about Harp and Trump but these remain unproven.
Natalie Harp's Instagram in focus
The interest in Trump's aide Natalie Harp has put focus on her Instagram account. However, the account appears to be private.
Harp, known as Trump's ‘human printer’ aide is a 35-year-old Californian, who first came to public attention in 2019, when she appeared on stage at a Washington DC conference and praised Trump for signing the 2018 Right to Try Act. Harp battled stage II bone cancer, and said both the "political" and "medical establishment" had left her behind, but that Trump helped her.
“He gave up his quality of life so we could live and work and fight with dignity - because he believes in survival of the fighters, not the fittest,” she had said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More