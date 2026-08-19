Natalie Harp draws Eva Braun comparisons amid explosive report on closeness with Trump; aide's Instagram in focus

President Donald Trump's aide Natalie Harp has come into renewed focus after reports of her closeness with the Republican leader. Harp, one time, reportedly travelled in a SUV trunk to be close to Trump. U.S. President Donald Trump's executive assistant Natalie Harp has come into focus amid a report saying she jumped into the trunk of a SUV to travel with the president's motorcade. (REUTERS) As per CNN, Trump was due in a New York City courthouse in 2023, when the incident took place. Harp had insisted that Trump asked her to attend court and a screaming match took place in the lobby when she was told there was no space in the motorcade. She then proceeded to jump into a SUV trunk when she was denied a seat, as per the report. While Harp's antics have gone viral on social media, many of her critics have drawn comparisons to Eva Braun. Natalie Harp-Eva Braun comparisons drawn online

Deep Dive What is the nature of the relationship between Natalie Harp and Donald Trump? Why have comparisons been drawn between Natalie Harp and Eva Braun? How did Natalie Harp rise to fame in relation to Donald Trump's policies?

One wrote "Eva Braun is a huge liability. Natalie Harp "jumped into an SUV trunk" in Oct 2023 when Trump was due at NYC courthouse. The motorcade was outside Trump Tower, and staffers told there was no room. A screaming match then ensued in the lobby of Trump Tower." Another added “Natalie Harp is giving Eva Braun vibes.” Singer Bill Madden remarked “Apparently, Trump's 'Eva Braun,' Natalie Harp, is now estranged from many of her family members. Harp's brother describes her Fatal Attraction-type infatuation with the dementia-addled psychopath as ‘very unhealthy’.” Also Read | Natalie Harp behind Karoline Leavitt 'firing'? Wild 'decoy plane' theory surfaces as Trump's Press Secretary steps down To this, one person added “Eva Braun was exactly like Natalie Harp to Trump. She was so obsessed with Hitler. She was all over Hitler. She was with Hitler everywhere. She did EVERYTHING for Hitler including committing suicide together. Natalie Harp has weird obsession with psychopath Trump.”