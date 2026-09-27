An AFP analysis of data from a leading conflict monitor shows a striking surge in strikes against Ukraine's infrastructure in recent months. Russian strikes intensify on Kyiv warehouses: AFP analysis

Russia has struck twice as many warehouses in the Kyiv region over the past three months as in all previous years of the war combined, figures compiled by the Armed Conflict Location and Event data show.

The waves of strikes have disrupted supply chains in and around the capital and briefly caused shortages.

While distributors have adapted, the attacks illustrate the intensification of Russian strikes on infrastructure underpinning everyday life.

ACLED has recorded around 100 strikes or series of strikes on civilian storage facilities in the region since mid-June.

That compares with just 50 recorded between February 2022 and mid-June 2026, although the tally is not exhaustive.

More broadly, Russian strikes intensified in the region over the summer, despite it being far from the front line.

In the first 18 days of September, the region came under more bombardment than in any full month since the start of the war, with the exception of March 2022.

The pace accelerated in early August, with warehouses and a logistics centre belonging to general merchandise retailer Epicentr destroyed on August 5.

Russian attacks have also targeted distribution sites.

And an analysis of strikes on several types of shops and markets in the region shows they have been hit as many times in 2026 as in all previous years of the war combined.

Among the sites hit were a Varus supermarket, a Fozzy hypermarket in Vyshneve and the popular open-air book market in Pochaina, long known for its rare and antique books.

Russia also appears to be increasingly targeting fuel stations and depots as many were struck in the last nine months as during the first four years of the war.

The intensification has been even more pronounced near the front line, particularly in the northeastern Kharkiv region. There, fuel stations and depots have suffered six times as many strikes in 2026 as in previous years combined.

The strikes as both sides step up attacks on infrastructure, attacks that are leaving civilians increasingly vulnerable as winter approaches, according to UN investigators.

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