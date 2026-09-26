Hindu group seeks Centre's help after Sri Lankan Tamil gets death sentence in Saudi Arabia over Facebook comment
The worker has been identified as Sivarasa Anojan, alias Sivarajan Anojan, from Narpittimunai in Kalmunai in the Eastern Province of Sri Lanka.
The Hindu Munnani on Wednesday submitted a petition to the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission in Nungambakkam, Chennai, seeking intervention in the case of a Sri Lankan Tamil worker sentenced to death in Saudi Arabia over alleged remarks against Islam, news agency ANI reported.
The organisation also urged the Indian government to intervene in the matter.
The worker has been identified as Sivarasa Anojan, alias Sivarajan Anojan, from Narpittimunai in Kalmunai in the Eastern Province of Sri Lanka. He is facing the death penalty over a Facebook comment considered derogatory towards Islam and Prophet Muhammad.
Five-year sentence enhanced to death penalty
Anojan was initially sentenced on July 15 by the Al-Ahsa Criminal Court to five years in prison and a fine of three million Saudi Riyals. The punishment was imposed under the first paragraph of Article 6 of Saudi Arabia's Anti-Cyber Crime Law.
The Saudi prosecution later appealed against the sentence. About three days ago, the top court in Saudi Arabia enhanced the five-year prison term to a death sentence.
Members of the Hindu Munnani submitted the petition at the Deputy High Commission in Nungambakkam, seeking revocation of the sentence.
Hindu Munnani seeks intervention
Speaking to reporters later, Hindu Munnani State Spokesperson A.T. Elangovan said, "We are going to meet the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commissioner and submit a petition. An Islamist in Sri Lanka had posted derogatory content against Lord Shiva on social media. In response, Anojan, who is a Tamil-speaking Sri Lankan, questioned it and the exchange continued. He raised a question about the Prophet. Someone complained to the Saudi government in Arabic about Anojan's post. Anojan also tendered a public apology. Despite that, he was sentenced to imprisonment with a fine of ₹7 crore. Later, the higher court awarded death sentence and a fine of ₹10 crore. The sentence should be stayed."
He said the matter should be taken up not only with the Sri Lankan envoy but also by the Indian Prime Minister.
"Is such a huge punishment for something written on Facebook? This must be stopped," he said.
(With inputs from ANI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More