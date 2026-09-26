‘Respect sovereignty, security of Gulf countries’: China pushes back against US at UNGA
The remarks come a day after Chinese President Xi wrapped up his US visit, during which he was accorded a warm reception by US President Donald Trump.
In a veiled rebuke of the United States, China in its speech at the United Nations General Assembly called for the sovereignty of Gulf countries to be respected. It further urged the “relevant country”, without naming America, to stop threatening Cuba and lift its blockade on the latter.
The remarks come a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping wrapped up his US state visit, during which he was accorded a warm and lavish reception by US President Donald Trump. Xi's visit to Washington included a rare display of bonhomie between Trump and him, with a military flyover and a state dinner part of the trip.
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What did China say on Gulf countries?
Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said major countries should have “special responsibilities” for safeguarding international peace and security. “They should take the lead in complying with the rules, upholding rule of law, and doing what's right,” Reuters news agency cited Han as saying.
He further added, “China holds that the sovereignty and security of countries in the Middle East, including the Gulf, should be respected.” The United States and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February earlier this year, following which Tehran blocked shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. The conflict spread to the wider West Asian region, after Iran retaliated with strikes on American bases and interests in Gulf countries, and the Saudi-Houthi conflict also escalated in July.
During the two leaders' meeting, Trump warned Xi against providing support to Iran, terming it “unacceptable”, and received assurances that China would not do so, the US ambassador to China said on Friday, according to Reuters news agency. The warning came after reports of Beijing supplying shoulder-fired air-defense missile launchers, and helping Iran with satellite data, came out.
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‘Stop using threat of force against Cuba’
Han also addressed US' blockade of Cuba, urging it to “stop using threat of force” against the country. “China urges the relevant country to immediately stop using threat of force against Cuba and immediately and completely lift the blockade and sanctions against Cuba,” Reuters cited Han as saying.
Han's remarks came after Cuba's electrical grid suffered a total collapse earlier this month, plunging the nation into darkness and leaving millions without power. A US-imposed oil blockade which started January led to worsened blackouts Cuba, putting under severe strain its aging power generation system , according to Reuters.
“China holds that all countries, big or small, are equal members of the international community, and that world affairs should be handled by all through consultation,” Han added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORArya Mishra
Arya Mishra is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, and a key member of the digital news team focusing on urgent breaking developments across India and the world. With a sharp editorial instinct and strong reporting skills, Arya covers high-impact crime incidents, public safety and justice issues, political developments, education policy and international affairs, consistently delivering clear, accurate and timely journalism. Her recent reporting highlights include detailed coverage of serious criminal cases, politics as well as analyses of national education reforms and international diplomatic moves. On the world news front, she has written about global trade policy changes and security developments, including tariff shifts by the United States and strategic counter-terrorism strategies being rolled out by Ministry of Home Affairs. Arya thrives in fast-paced environments – running live blogs, crafting in-depth explainers and real-time news coverage that keeps readers informed as stories evolve. Before joining Hindustan Times, she was a part of The Indian Express online team. Outside the newsroom, she is an avid reader, with a love for thriller and suspense fiction, and enjoys music as a way to unwind. With more than three years of experience in dynamic newsrooms, Arya brings curiosity, clarity and commitment to every story she covers.Read More