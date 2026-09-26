Caleb Flynn and Alleigha Botner affair timeline: Stunning details revealed about matching tattoos

Alleigha Botner , who asserts she maintained an extramarital relationship with Caleb during the time of the incident, gave sworn testimony on Wednesday, September 23, stating that throughout their approximately two-year relationship, Caleb repeatedly communicated his desire to kill Ashley.

Caleb Flynn, 40, is currently standing trial on murder allegations following the discovery of his wife, 37-year-old Ashley Flynn , deceased in their Tipp City, Ohio residence during the nighttime hours in February.

A woman who was allegedly involved in a romantic relationship with the American Idol alumnus facing murder charges provided testimony regarding their involvement during court proceedings this week.

Why might Alleigha Botner face backlash for her testimony in the murder trial?

Why might Alleigha Botner face backlash for her testimony in the murder trial?

How did the children react to the discovery of Caleb Flynn's affairs and the murder of their mother?

How did the children react to the discovery of Caleb Flynn's affairs and the murder of their mother?

What details did Alleigha Botner reveal about her relationship with Caleb Flynn during the trial?

What details did Alleigha Botner reveal about her relationship with Caleb Flynn during the trial?

The two first met each other during the summer of 2022 at the Christian Life Center, where Caleb served as a worship pastor and Botner was 20 years old, according to her courtroom testimony. She further stated that she was initially unaware of his marital status because he did not display a wedding ring.

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Caleb Flynn and Alleigha Botner got matching tattoos According to her testimony, their romantic relationship commenced in March 2024, with both individuals discovering a mutual passion for the Harry Potter series as one of their initial connection points. To mark their shared enthusiasm for the franchise, they later obtained matching lightning bolt tattoos, she explained to the court.

Botner chose to have her tattoo placed on her arm, whereas Caleb opted for placement in his armpit to prevent his wife Ashley from discovering it, she disclosed during her court appearance.

Botner's testimony aligned with the evidence prosecutors have presented throughout the trial, which has been broadcast online via Court TV.

She further testified that Caleb expressed negative sentiments about Ashley on an almost daily basis.

“He would say he hated her, that he wanted her dead, he would say so many awful things,” Botner stated, noting that she made comparable remarks during these conversations.

They would refer to Ashley using derogatory terms such as "b---h," "w---e," "s--t" and "spawn of Satan," according to her testimony.

She claimed that on a weekly basis, Caleb would express his desire to remove Ashley from his life and stated he would kill her if he could identify a method to do so without facing jail term.

In January 2026, Botner informed him that this represented his final opportunity before she would proceed without him and terminate their relationship entirely, according to her testimony. She then ceased all communication with him until February 14, which was two days prior to Ashley's death.

Shortly before the killing took place, Caleb allegedly sent Botner a text message stating, "I choose you. I'm free. Actions will come tomorrow, February 16, a day I'll never forget," as stated by prosecutors.