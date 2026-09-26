Sign of life outside solar system? Scientists detect radio signals from planet 63 light-years away from Earth
The discovery of radio signals from a distant planet may sound like evidence of alien life, but scientists say that is not the case here.
Approximately 63 light-years from Earth, researchers have detected a strange signal for the first time after tracing repeated radio emissions to Beta Pictoris b, a gas giant several times bigger than Jupiter.
Researchers from the Harvard & Smithsonian Centre for Astrophysics and the University of Oregon say Beta Pictoris b is the source of radio emissions, something that has never previously been detected from another planet.
The research has been published online on arXiv, although it has not yet appeared in a peer-reviewed journal.
What is Beta Pictoris b?
Beta Pictoris b is an exoplanet discovered in 2008, located around 63 light-years from Earth.
NASA has estimated that the planet has a mass 11.729 times that of Jupiter. It takes Beta Pictoris b 23.6 years to orbit its star, and it is located 10.018 AU from the star.
How researchers traced radio emissions to exoplanet
Astronomers had previously detected radio activity from this distant star system, but they could not determine whether the signals were coming from the star itself or from one of its orbiting planets.
The researchers used South Africa’s MeerKAT radio telescope array to investigate the source. They detected radio bursts that varied over time and came from the direction of Beta Pictoris b.
MeerKAT’s precision allowed the team to distinguish short, repeated bursts from the planet’s location rather than from its parent star.
Is it a sign of life?
The discovery of radio signals from a distant planet may sound like evidence of alien life, but scientists say that is not the case here.
According to the researchers, the emissions are produced by enormous auroras around the planet. These are similar to the Northern and Southern Lights on Earth, although they occur on a far larger scale.
The radio waves have properties that fit existing predictions about the magnetic fields of young, massive planets. Charged particles can become trapped by a planet’s powerful magnetic field. As the planet rotates, these particles can accelerate and release energy as radio waves, Wired said in an article. This process is called auroral radio emission.
Beta Pictoris b rotates rapidly, completing one full rotation in just eight to nine hours. This fast rotation produces strong electrical currents, which lead to the repeated radio emissions.
The finding gives astronomers a new way to study planets beyond our solar system. "This constitutes the first direct measurement of magnetic field strength for an exoplanet, and is consistent with dynamo-scaling predictions for a young, massive giant planet," the researchers wrote in their study.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAryan Mudgal
Aryan Mudgal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times with nearly three years of experience. He is part of the digital news team at HT and enjoys covering day-to-day news and writing long, detailed explainers on key national and global affairs. He takes particular interest in reading and writing about Indian politics, crime, civic issues, as well as global affairs. He goes berserk when covering elections, especially Lok Sabha and assembly polls, and always looks out for fresh stories that could intrigue readers. At Hindustan Times, Aryan has covered various major events, including the Bihar assembly elections, Maharashtra civic polls, the US' military action in Venezuela, Union Budget, and Bangladesh elections. He has previously worked with the explainers team at Firstpost and the news desk at Times Network, covering a range of events including the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Israel–Hamas war, Russia-Ukraine war, Bangladesh’s student protests and Sheikh Hasina’s ouster, Delhi assembly elections, and more. He completed his bachelor’s degree in CEP (Communications & Media, English, and Psychology) from Christ University, Bengaluru, and later pursued a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). He hails from Siliguri in West Bengal and enjoys reading about politics and day-to-day issues concerning the state. Outside of work, Aryan loves listening to music and enjoys rewatching his favourite comfort shows.Read More