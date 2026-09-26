Was Tasia Fortune’s hanging staged? Chilling details out after Black woman found dead in Mississippi
Tasia Fortune, 29, was allegedly murdered in a drug-related conflict, with her body found hanging in a tree in Mississippi.
Tasia Fortune, 29, was allegedly murdered during a drug-related conflict, after which her body was hung in a tree behind a vacant residence in Mississippi's capital city during the summer months, according to testimony provided by Jackson police Detective Samuel Dukes on Friday.
Detective Dukes further stated that Fortune had engaged in a vigorous struggle with her assailants before her death, and he referenced the medical examiner's assessment in characterizing the hanging as a deliberately contrived scene, as per AP.
Tasia Fortune's hanging was ‘staged’: Police
The detective's account established that Fortune lost her life as a result of a disagreement centered on drugs. He emphasized that she had resisted her attackers with considerable force before being killed. Citing the medical examiner's assessment, he further stated that the hanging was “staged”.
Authorities have refrained from disclosing the precise cause of death or explaining their rationale for suspecting the hanging may have been fabricated.
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Tasia Fortune’s mother speaks out
Fortune's mother spoke to the BBC and recalled the medical examiner informing her: “We're not treating this as [an] actual hanging.”
According to information conveyed to her, her daughter was already dead before being placed in the tree.
Christy Spivey further recounted that law enforcement officials informed her the incident was connected to drugs.
She elaborated on her understanding that her daughter had struggled to survive until the final moment while addressing members of the press outside the Jackson Police Department on Friday.
Tasia Fortune’s kids
"I know she did. I know my daughter," Spivey told BBC, adding that her daughter had left behind four young children, with ages of seven, five, four, and one.
Wearing a shirt bearing the inscription "Justice for Tasia Fortune", Spivey emphasized that she did not wish to see any innocent people going to jail.
Tasia Fortune death: All we know about arrests in case
Three people have been apprehended in connection with this matter, all of whom are African American. Among them is Jarques Ratliff, 51, who has entered a plea of not guilty and remains in prison without the possibility of bail.
Earnest Lloyd Jr, 25 years old, was taken into custody this week in relation to the case.
A third suspect, Eric Clark, 45, voluntarily surrendered to law enforcement authorities on Friday and has been charged with murder. He is expected to make a court appearance on Monday.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More