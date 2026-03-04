Madeline Ross cause of death: Adin Ross' sister dies at 36; what to know as medical examiner gives update on sibling

Madeline Ross, sister of popular streamer, Adin Ross, died at the age of 36. The news of her demise was confirmed by the Broward County Medical Examiner to TMZ. Adin Ross grew up with three sisters, including Madeline. (X/@dom_lucre)

She's believed to have died on January 15 in Broward County, Florida. Here's what to know about the circumstances surrounding her demise.

Madeline Ross: Cause of death update Madeline was reportedly a private person and not a lot of details are available on her. She's one of the three sisters Adin grew up with. Another sibling, Naomi, is also an influencer.

While the Boward County Medical Examiner did confirm the news of Madeline's demise, no official cause of death was provided. The cause and manner remain pending, and information is expected to be forthcoming at a later time.

Notably, Adin Ross has remained quiet on social media about his sister's passing since it happened in January.

Ross did not have any social media posts on X or Instagram in January. On February 10, he wrote on X “I bought the breaking bad house, I will do everything in my power to make the breaking bad fans happy. I will put my 100% into this project, making the breaking bad house 1:1, just how you see it in the show. Stay tuned because I want everyone to be apart of the journey.”

His most recent post on the platform is a reshare of the details of a fighting event featuring combatants Blueface and Rooga.

Who is Adin Ross? Adin is known for his collaborations with celebrities and livestreamers of games like NBA 2K and Grand Theft Auto V. While he's mostly been quiet on social media platforms of late, he's maintained a steady presence on YouTube and Kick, where he posts videos.

He's collaborated with the likes of Drake and Donald Trump. Ross also founded Brand Risk, and has an involvement in influencer boxing.