Kick streamer Konvy shot at in Bronx; Adin Ross issues update as video surfaces

“Yeah, I don’t know. We’re figuring it out right now, guys… I have no reason to lie about anything,” Ross said. He added that he had received verification about the events. “So I’m telling you, I got confirmed it’s real. It’s a real situation, it’s not bullshit, it’s not fake shit… as of now, I can tell you guys it’s one million percent real.”

Kick streamer Konvy was shot while livestreaming in the Bronx , New York City, according to social media posts and video clips shared online. Streamer Adin Ross , a close friend and roommate of Konvy, addressed the incident in a livestream, confirming that it was real.

His comments provided the first public confirmation from someone directly connected to Konvy.

Video of the alleged shooting has circulated on social media platforms. Users commented under the video. “They obviously weren't shooting to kill”, wrote one. “First dude was hit he went limp,” wrote another.

Authorities have yet to provide official information regarding the incident or any ongoing investigation.