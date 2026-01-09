Edit Profile
    Jonathan Ross: Minneapolis ICE agent's photo, alleged social media profiles surface after Renee Nicole Good shooting

    Jonathan Ross was identified as the ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis on Wednesday

    Updated on: Jan 09, 2026 1:53 AM IST
    By Yash Nitish Bajaj
    Jonathan Ross was identified as the ICE agent who fatally shot Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis on Wednesday. FOX 9 confirmed his identity, further adding that Ross was dragged 50 yards by an illegal migrant suspect in a vehicle in Bloomington in June.

    U.S. Border Patrol Cmdr. Gregory Bovino arrives as protesters gather outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building (AP)
    U.S. Border Patrol Cmdr. Gregory Bovino arrives as protesters gather outside the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building (AP)

    Now, Ross' photos have surfaced on social media. Federal authorities said that the ICE agent acted in self-defense.

    The victim, identified as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, was inside her SUV in a residential neighborhood when the encounter unfolded. Video footage shows Jonathan Ross approaching the vehicle moments before three shots were fired. Good was pronounced dead at the scene. The agent has not been identified by officials yet.

    According to the Department of Homeland Security, the shooting occurred after the vehicle moved toward the officer during an altercation. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem defended the agent’s actions, saying, “Our officer followed his training, did exactly what he’s been taught to do in that situation, and took actions to defend himself and defend his fellow law enforcement officers.” She later added, “This appears as an attempt to kill or to cause bodily harm to agents, an act of domestic terrorism.”

    Additional details on Jonathan Ross

    The New York Post reported that the same agent, Ross, had survived a violent encounter last summer in Minnesota. That incident took place on June 17 in Bloomington, when ICE officers attempted a traffic stop involving Roberto Carlos Munoz-Guatemala.

    Authorities described Munoz-Guatemala as a repeat undocumented immigrant with a lengthy criminal record, including allegations of domestic assault and sex-related crimes involving a minor.

    During that stop, officials said Munoz-Guatemala refused to exit his vehicle and suddenly sped off, trapping the agent’s arm inside the car and dragging him for roughly 50 yards. The agent was hospitalized but later made a full recovery, according to DHS.

    Munoz-Guatemala was subsequently arrested, charged with assaulting a federal officer, and convicted by a federal jury last month.

