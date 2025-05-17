Adin Ross cheers for Antonio Brown after alleged arrest in Miami: ‘Can’t take down AB'

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown was allegedly arrested after videos of him firing shots during a fight in Miami surfaced on social media. The 36-year-old then appeared on controversial influencer Adin Ross's live stream, where a crowd could be seen cheering for him. Ross claimed ‘You can’t take down AB'. Antonio Brown and Adin Ross appeared on live stream (X)

Meanwhile, videos of Brown involved in what appeared to be a fight surfaced on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. Social media users claimed that the former NFL star was involved in a fight and fired shots. However, authorities are yet to issue a statement about the incident. Hindustan Times cannot verify the authenticity of these claims.

Soon, Adin Ross went on a live stream with some of his friends and colleagues. The group could be seen cheering for Antonio Brown as he entered the room. One of them also suggested that a person tried to snatch Brown's chain. “You can't take him down,” Ross said, before adding that ‘right calls were made’.

Reacting to videos of Brown's alleged brawl, one social media user wrote: “Antonio Brown was just arrested at Adin Ross’s boxing event after allegedly pulling out a f*rearm and firing shots while trying to fight off people who were trying to steal his chain.”

“Antonio Brown arrested after allegedly shooting firearm during brawl at Adin Ross’ boxing event,” another one added.

“Antonio Brown gets detained after a huge fight breaks out after Adin Ross’ Boxing Event which lead to shots fired 😳” a third person tweeted.

Some claimed that streamer MarkyNextDoor was the one who tried to snatch Antonio Brown's chain.

"Twitch Streamer Markynextdoor being investigated for trying to snatch Antonio Brown's Chain and firing shots at Adin Ross "Brandrisk" Boxing Event," they tweeted.