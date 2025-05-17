Antonio Brown arrested after alleged shooting? Fight video from Adin Ross Miami boxing event surfaces

Unconfirmed reports have surfaced claiming that former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was arrested after allegedly pulling out a gun and firing shots. Social media posts suggest the incident took place outside the Adin Ross "Brandrisk" boxing event in Miami, where Brown was reportedly involved in a physical altercation. Unconfirmed reports have surfaced claiming Antonio Brown was arrested after allegedly firing gunshots.(X and AP)

Videos appearing to show the alleged brawl have surfaced online, along with another clip that shows Antonio Brown being escorted out of a building by police. According to witness accounts circulating on social media, multiple men allegedly tried to jump Brown and snatch his chain, prompting him to reportedly open fire in self-defense.

However, authorities have not confirmed any details, and Hindustan Times has not independently verified the claims or the authenticity of the video.

Reactions

Several social media users reacted to the videos and news of Brown's alleged arrest.

“Antonio Brown is a straight-up BADASS at Adin Ross BrandRisk boxing event in Miami! Dude got jumped outside the warehouse, but AB held his ground like a champ. Punched, chains targeted, he still fired shots in the air to clear the chaos. True grit, no surrender!” one person wrote.

Another commented, “He may get a year and $1000 fine for firing the gun in the air, maybe more depending on any city ordinance.”

A third person wrote, “Hopefully nobody was hurt. Where was AB’s security?!”

Another user wrote, “And just like that, Miami unlocks a new achievement: 'Grand Theft Adin.' Antonio Brown goes to a boxing match, gets jumped, allegedly fires shots in the air, and walks away with the rarest sports crossover of 2025: NFL x GTA x YouTuber. Bro tried to dodge CTE, but now he’s speedrunning GTA side quests on livestream. Who’s got ‘Antonio Brown arrested at an influencer boxing event’ on their apocalypse bingo card? This timeline needs a patch.”