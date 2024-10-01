Taylor Swift faces vile racist and misogynist attack by ex-NFL star Antonio Brown: ‘Travis Kelce needs some…’

Taylor Swift, who has been dating Travis Kelce for over a year, became the target of yet another hateful attack by former NFL player Antonio Brown. ex-NFL star Antonio Brown attacked Taylor Swift after she skipped her second consecutive Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.(Getty Images)

The attack comes after pop sensation skipped her second consecutive Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Swift's disappearance from Inglewood coincided with Kelce's sluggish start to the season and a day after their alleged “breakup date” that was mentioned in a fictitious “leaked” contract about the couple's relationship.

While it seems all is well between Swift and Kelce, Brown disagreed by accusing the singer of being the reason behind the three-time Super Bowl winner's downturn.

The former wide receiver seemed to suggest that Kelce should date a black woman after making reference to Swift's anatomy.

Antonio Brown and Swift history

Earlier, Brown targeted Swift's fan base when she started dating Kelce.

In March, he posted a seemingly artificial intelligence (AI) cartoon image of himself in a Pittsburgh Steelers jersey kissing a singer wearing a bright blue cheerleader's outfit.

Brown most recently poked fun at the pop superstar after she was seen at the US Open with her friend Brittany Mahomes, who seemed to support the Republican Party.

With a picture of Brittany and Taylor cuddling, the divisive former NFL wide receiver commented, “White People for Trump.”

Also Read: Taylor Swift was never expected to attend every Chiefs game: Travis Kelce set the record straight years ago

Antonio Brown faces flak for crass comments against Swift

Swifties quickly rushed to Taylor's defense against Brown's offensive remarks, with one calling him a “pathetic loser.” Swift “is not even bothered by what he says,” the user wrote.

“He seems to need attention,” another commented.

Another admirer made an assumption about Taylor's absence from Travis' most recent game, saying: “NFL star Antonio Brown is very unhappy that Ms. Swift missed a game? Maybe she's busy; did he stop to consider that?”