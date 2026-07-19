Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir sit together; smile, laugh and giggle with Rohit Sharma joining in

Gambhir and Kohli were also seen chatting away ahead of the toss for the third ODI at Lord's. The former India captain was seen listening as Gambhir spoke.

Kotak was also asked about the equation between Kohli and Gambhir, and the batting coach denied all the rumours, saying the two remain cordial and are on talking terms. The same fact has now been confirmed by the two concerned parties as well.

Ever since Virat Kohli retired from Tests last year, rumour mills have been rife about a breakdown in his relationship with head coach Gautam Gambhir . Ever since the ODI series against Australia last year, the duo have not been seen speaking to each other during training sessions or in the dressing room. Even before the first ODI against England, Gambhir and Kohli weren't seen speaking to each other, and the former India captain was rather seen chatting with the batting coach Sitanshu Kotak.

Moreover, ahead of the third and final ODI between India and England, the visitors paid a visit to the High Commission, where Kohli and Gambhir were seen sitting alongside. A picture shared by the official BCCI social media handle also showed the two chatting and laughing. Both Kohli and Gambhir were also seen seated alongside Rohit Sharma.

Ever since the retirements of Kohli and Rohit from Tests, much has been made of the Indian dressing room atmosphere, and social media has alleged a rift among the three parties and with the chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar. However, neither of the individuals in question has spoken publicly.

What did Kotak say? After the loss in the second ODI, Kotak was asked point-blank about the equation between Kohli and Gambhir, and he was also quizzed on whether he was acting as a bridge between the two.

“Virat and Gautam, they must have talked 10 times today. I don't think they need a bridge," Kotak told reporters in the post-match press conference.

Speaking of the three-match series between India and England, it stands level at 1-1. India won the opening ODI while England bounced back strongly in the next game.

Kohli, who managed just five runs in the series opener, made amends in the 2nd ODI, scoring 65 runs off 66 balls. However, he lost his wicket to Jofra Archer against the run of play, and this led to England dismissing India to a below-par score of 233, which the hosts chased down with 35 balls to spare and four wickets in hand.

The speculations are also going on about Rohit's future with several reports claiming that the third ODI against England would be his last international game for the country.