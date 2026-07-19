Man quits ₹38,000-a-month job to open tea shop, now makes ₹1 lakh a month after expenses

An X post has sparked a discussion after a user shared the story of his neighbour, who quit a ₹38,000-a-month job to start a tea shop and now generates around ₹1.8 lakh in monthly sales. The story was shared by X user Ankit Pandey, who said that his neighbour recently visited his home with a box of sweets to celebrate the expansion of his business. The X user claimed that the shop owner takes home close to ₹1 lakh every month from the single outlet. (Representational image)

Pandey shared that his neighbour was working at Teleperformance and earning around ₹38,000 a month until he resigned in May. He said that many believed that his neighbour made a mistake by leaving a stable job. However, he revealed that the man invested nearly ₹2 lakh to open a tea shop near an auto stand.

"He hired two female staff members to prepare and serve tea. His menu is simple: Tea for ₹10 and premium tea for ₹20," Pandey wrote.

He claimed that the business now sells around 400 cups of tea daily, generating approximately ₹6,000 in sales every day or about ₹1.8 lakh a month. He also said that after paying ₹25,000 in rent, ₹30,000 in staff salaries and around ₹25,000 on electricity and raw materials, the shop owner takes home close to ₹1 lakh every month from the single outlet.

Pandey said that his neighbour has already expanded the shop by adding a vada pav, samosa and jalebi counter. "The sweets he gave me were to celebrate that new beginning," the X user wrote.