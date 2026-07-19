Dosa shop owner breaks down finances, reveals business once touched ₹12 lakh a month: 'Apna dream humesha follow karo'

A conversation between a content creator and a Thane-based dosa shop owner has gone viral after the businessman revealed that his outlet once generated ₹12-13 lakh in monthly revenue but now leaves him with savings of only around ₹1 lakh a month after expenses. Despite the reduced profits, the owner said that he still prefers running his own business. (Instagram/@uvichar_)

The owner of Thane-based restaurant Benne Rush shared the details while speaking to content creator Utkarsh Verma in an Instagram video. During the interaction, he opened up about the realities of running a food business, explaining his revenue, monthly expenses and current earnings.

The owner said the restaurant saw its best phase soon after opening, with monthly revenue touching ₹12-13 lakh as customer demand surged. However, he said that the business has slowed over time as footfall declined.

Breaking down the finances, he said he pays around ₹1 lakh per month in rent and another ₹1.5 lakh towards staff salaries. Electricity bills, raw materials and other operational costs take the total monthly expenditure to roughly ₹4 lakh.

Asked how much he now earns from the business, the owner said he is able to save only around ₹1 lakh per month after meeting all expenses.

He attributed the decline to seasonal demand, saying customer footfall drops significantly during the summer months, affecting overall sales. Business picks up again during winter, when more customers visit the stall, he added.