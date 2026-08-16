Lunar Eclipse 2026: From journaling to decluttering, astrologer shares practices for this transit

The August 28, 2026 partial lunar eclipse will bring the second eclipse of August, following the August 12 total solar eclipse. Depending on location, the lunar eclipse will unfold across August 27 and 28. An astrologer shares best rituals to practise during the August Lunar eclipse 2026. (AFP)

Astrologically, eclipses often carry themes of endings, reflection and change. An astrologer of Nebula shares the views of this lunar eclipse with as a chance to pause and process what has unfolded since the solar eclipse earlier this month. The astrologer says the event can encourage people to look inward rather than make quick decisions.

“Rather than reacting impulsively, treat this as a strategic period for introspection,” the astrologer said.

The astrologer connects the eclipse with the Virgo-Pisces axis, which they associate with finding a healthier balance between productivity and rest. They also suggest using the period to examine personal boundaries, emotional habits and commitments that may no longer feel sustainable.

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Journal about what you are ready to release The astrologer recommends journaling as one way to process emotions and identify patterns that may need attention.

“I would use this time to write honestly about the behaviours, mindsets or commitments I am ready to let go of,” the astrologer said.

The practice does not need to follow a complicated ritual. You can spend a few quiet minutes writing about what has felt emotionally draining, which responsibilities no longer serve you and what you want to carry into the next phase.

The astrologer describes this process as a form of emotional and spiritual clearing. “Releasing what is no longer viable creates space for future focus and stability,” they said.

Declutter your space and slow down The astrologer also recommends working with the more practical side of the Virgo-Pisces theme by bringing order to your surroundings.

“I would start with the space around me. Tidying my immediate environment, reorganising my workspace and finishing small tasks can help me clear some of the mental clutter that builds up during busy periods,” the astrologer said.

They also recommend intentional rest, meditation and spending some time away from constant digital stimulation.

“I would give myself permission to step away from the pressure to stay productive all the time,” the astrologer said. “Rest can create the space I need to notice what is actually happening beneath the surface.”

Use the eclipse as a moment for reflection The astrologer sees the lunar eclipse as the emotional culmination of developments that began around the solar eclipse. Rather than treating the period as a reason to fear sudden changes, they suggest using it to review recent experiences and make thoughtful adjustments.

“I see this eclipse as an opportunity to pause, reflect and decide what deserves my attention going forward,” the astrologer said.

They also advise people to remain flexible because, in their astrological interpretation, the eclipse's connection with Uranus can coincide with unexpected insights or shifts in perspective.

“I would stay adaptable and keep practical backup plans in place rather than assuming I know exactly how everything will unfold,” the astrologer said.