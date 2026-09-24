Chandigarh resident duped of ₹30 lakh by fraudster posing as CBI official

A resident of Sector 22-B was duped of ₹30 lakh after he received a call by an unknown person who claimed to be an official with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). According to the police, the victim, a retired employee of State Bank of India (SBI) received a call on September 9 by the accused who claimed to be a CBI official. (HT File)

According to the police, the victim, a retired employee of State Bank of India (SBI) received a call on September 9 by the accused who claimed to be a CBI official. The accused said that he had arrested a man Sandeep in a money laundering case with ₹1 crore and alleged that ₹22 lakh of the total amount belongs to the victim and added that he had an arrest warrant for him. The victim was threatened and he sent ₹22 lakh to the accused. A total of nearly ₹30 lakh was sent in multiple transactions. When the accused asked for more money, the victim informed his son who suspected the matter as fraud and contacted police.

A case under IT Act and Sections, 308(2) (extortion), 318(4) (cheating), 319(2) (cheating by personation), 336(3) (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 338 (forgery), 340(2) (using a forged document as genuine) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the Cyber Crime police station. The accused is yet to be arrested.

In another incident, a Sector 34 resident alleged that on September 7, she received a message issuing a traffic challan with a link to pay for it. She downloaded an .apk file which she immediately deleted from her phone. However, on September 13 she received messages that ₹ lakh had been withdrawn from her bank account. A cheating case has been registered at the cyber crime police station.