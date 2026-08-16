HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 16, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#TuneIn
What: Rang-e-Khusro – Qawwali Night Ft. Ujwal Nagar
Where: Siyah Arthouse, 3rd Floor, 261, Plot 8, Westend Marg, Saidulajab, Saket
When: August 16
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.skillboxes.com
Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Udbhava: A Transformation – Bharatanatyam Recital Ft. Anannya Chatterjee
Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: August 16
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: The Jazz Room: A Journey to the Heart of New Orleans
Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar
When: August 16
Timing: 4.30pm & 7pm
Entry: www.liveyourcity.com
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Delhi Unbound: Stories of a City in Books, Prints and Maps – Antiquarian Books, Original Prints by Thomas and William Daniell, Photographic Prints by William Dalrymple
Where: CMYK Bookstore, 142, Meharchand Market, Fifth Avenue, Lodhi Road
When: August 12 to September 13
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Sketchy Krew – A Sketch Walk
Where: Central Park, Inner Circle, Connaught Place (CP)
When: August 16
Timing: 2pm to 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#CineCall
What: Les Liaisons Dangereuses (Director: Marianne Elliott)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: August 16
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#ArtAttack
What: Fire and Form: Ceramic Stoneware – Artworks by Keshari Nandan (Curator: Uma Nair)
Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: August 11 to 18
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#Staged
What: Rajkumari Ft. Nayab Midha
Where: Talkatora Indoor Stadium, President's Estate
When: August 16
Timing: 6pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Candle Painting
Where: Chaayos, F-14/15, Mezzanine Floor, Inner Circle, Connaught Place (CP)
When: August 16
Timing: 3pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)
#JustForLaughs
What: Monster Ft. Gurleen Pannu
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: August 16
Timing: 8.30pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
Where: Alliance Francaise, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate
When: August 16
Timing: 7pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Ormas – Odisha's Handloom & Handicrafts Pop-Up Store
Where: DLF Avenue, A4, Press Enclave Marg, Saket District Centre, District Centre, Sector 6, Pushp Vihar
When: August 11 to September 10
Timing: 11am to 10pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction