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    HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on August 16, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

    Sunday, August 16 promises loads if you wish to explore the art-culture of Delhi-NCR. Before you plan your day, must check out HT City Delhi Junction!

    Published on: Aug 16, 2026, 02:21:08 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    #TuneIn

    What: Rang-e-Khusro – Qawwali Night Ft. Ujwal Nagar

    Gram it: With an overcast sky in the background, this cotton candy seller looks spectacular with his stock of sale that he sells at Kartavya Path where visitors gathered in huge numbers during the Independence Day weekend. The weather department has issued a forecast of generally cloudy sky for today, with light spells of rain. (Photo: Amit/ANI)
    Gram it: With an overcast sky in the background, this cotton candy seller looks spectacular with his stock of sale that he sells at Kartavya Path where visitors gathered in huge numbers during the Independence Day weekend. The weather department has issued a forecast of generally cloudy sky for today, with light spells of rain. (Photo: Amit/ANI)

    Where: Siyah Arthouse, 3rd Floor, 261, Plot 8, Westend Marg, Saidulajab, Saket

    When: August 16

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: www.skillboxes.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Saket (Yellow Line)

    #StepUp

    What: Udbhava: A Transformation – Bharatanatyam Recital Ft. Anannya Chatterjee

    Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: August 16

    Timing: 6.30pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #TuneIn

    What: The Jazz Room: A Journey to the Heart of New Orleans

    Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Block A, Shivalik Colony, Malviya Nagar

    When: August 16

    Timing: 4.30pm & 7pm

    Entry: www.liveyourcity.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Delhi Unbound: Stories of a City in Books, Prints and Maps – Antiquarian Books, Original Prints by Thomas and William Daniell, Photographic Prints by William Dalrymple

    Where: CMYK Bookstore, 142, Meharchand Market, Fifth Avenue, Lodhi Road

    When: August 12 to September 13

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #DelhiTalkies

    What: Sketchy Krew – A Sketch Walk

    Where: Central Park, Inner Circle, Connaught Place (CP)

    When: August 16

    Timing: 2pm to 5pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

    #CineCall

    What: Les Liaisons Dangereuses (Director: Marianne Elliott)

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    When: August 16

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

    #ArtAttack

    What: Fire and Form: Ceramic Stoneware – Artworks by Keshari Nandan (Curator: Uma Nair)

    Where: Shridharani Art Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205, Tansen Marg, Mandi House

    When: August 11 to 18

    Timing: 11am to 8pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

    #Staged

    What: Rajkumari Ft. Nayab Midha

    Where: Talkatora Indoor Stadium, President's Estate

    When: August 16

    Timing: 6pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: RK Ashram Marg (Blue Line)

    #PlayDate

    What: Workshop | Candle Painting

    Where: Chaayos, F-14/15, Mezzanine Floor, Inner Circle, Connaught Place (CP)

    When: August 16

    Timing: 3pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Blue & Yellow Lines)

    #JustForLaughs

    What: Monster Ft. Gurleen Pannu

    Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

    When: August 16

    Timing: 8.30pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

    #Staged

    What: Dikhai

    Where: Alliance Francaise, KK Birla Lane, Lodi Estate

    When: August 16

    Timing: 7pm

    Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

    Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)

    #FleaSpree

    What: Ormas – Odisha's Handloom & Handicrafts Pop-Up Store

    Where: DLF Avenue, A4, Press Enclave Marg, Saket District Centre, District Centre, Sector 6, Pushp Vihar

    When: August 11 to September 10

    Timing: 11am to 10pm

    Entry: Free

    Nearest Metro Station: Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line)

    For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

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    Home/Htcity/HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live On August 16, 2026 In Delhi, Noida And Gurugram
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