Taylor Swift was never expected to attend every Chiefs game: Travis Kelce set the record straight years ago

Only the Internet will provide you with next-level gossip that will flip the narrative about a couple's relationship status within days. In the days leading up to the 2025 NFL season opener, the rumour mill had everyone convinced that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce saw their future with each other and were ready to begin the new chapter of their lives together with wedding bells potentially ringing next year. Cut to a few games later, the pop star's noticeable absence from Kansas City Chiefs games was all anyone could talk about, overturning marriage speculations to give way to an alleged breakup scandal. Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift celebrates after a Kansas City Chiefs touchdown during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

According to a recently resurfaced video from 2016, the NFL star debunked the belief that his girlfriend had to be present in the stands for all his games. His only expectation of his significant others was to be his biggest fan at the stadium, when in attendance. The old interview that sees the tight-end get candid about romance and sports is again gaining traction amid Swift’s back-to-back absences this season.

Also read | Taylor Swift missed out on Travis Kelce's games over this concern

Travis Kelce gets candid about what he expects of his football girlfriend in resurfaced video

At the time, Kelce was dating reality star Maya Benberry.

While promoting his dating reality series 'Catching Kelce,' the NFL star confessed to WhoSay, “If you’re dating a professional athlete, I do not believe, at least for me, that you have to go to all the games.” The Chiefs athlete’s statement came up as a general remark, instead of singling out his then-girlfriend.

He added, “I mean, there’s eight home games, eight away games, plus playoffs. I don’t even expect my parents and my friends to make every single game.”

“I need her to cheer when we’re doing awesome, just to make sure that that look is being presented to everyone.” That sentiment remains constant well into 2024 as Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift has become a headliner scenario in itself. The “Love Story” songstress has reciprocated the only demand set by the sports star years before they even started dating as the football girlfriend continues to cheer on her beau the loudest whenever she’s around.

Also read | After Diddy documentary announcement, ‘Quiet on Set’ network confirms Chris Brown domestic violence title

Possible reasons why Taylor Swift was absent at Kelce's games

Contrary to making the headlines for being in the crowd to support her boyfriend, the 34-year-old Grammy-winning songbird has recently been the target of speculative debates due to her absences at the past two Chiefs games in Atlanta and Los Angeles. Sources have also tried their best to shut down any criticism, saying that Swift is back in action, prepping to resume her Eras Tour in Miami on October 18.

Page Six’s report also foregrounded that the “Lover” artist possibly has qualms over attending games at venues other than Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City over security issues. “She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable. Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance,” an insider revealed.