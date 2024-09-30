Taylor Swift skips ‘struggling’ Travis Kelce's second game straight: ‘After break-up date?’ say netizens

Taylor Swift’s absence from the Kansas City Chiefs’ second consecutive game has sparked fresh chatter online, with the focus shining brightly on ‘struggling’ Travis Kelce. The Cruel Summer singer, who missed last weekend’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, was also a no-show at the Chiefs’ Sunday matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend the Men's Singles Final match. Jamie Squire/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Despite making a powerful comeback in today’s match, Kelce had previously struggled on the field following the Chiefs' winning streak. Amid this, netizens have been quick to link Swift’s absence to the viral 'break-up contract' circulating on social media. Although the alleged contract has been dismissed as fake, Swift’s decision to skip the games has left fans wondering about the couple's relationship status.

Taylor Swift skips second straight Chiefs game to support Kelce

The Karma singer, who rarely missed a chance to cheer on her beau since they began dating last summer—even making time to attend the Super Bowl amid her hectic world tour—has now skipped two consecutive Kansas City Chiefs games. Despite being a familiar face in the stands for Kelce's first two games, Swift was noticeably absent during his win against Atlanta, where he logged four receptions for 30 yards.

Kelce's performance in that game has been a subject of discussion, with some suggesting that his busy personal life might be affecting his on-field play, which he even addressed on his New Heights podcast saying, “I’ve had a lot of catches in this league, man. I’m not worried about the catches and the yards and all of that.”

He added, “I have the most fun when I get the ball thrown my way, I mean, who doesn’t? But it has everything to do with execution and just making sure we’re doing whatever we can to win these football games … that’s always gonna be the goal,” according to PageSix.

The alleged break-up date of Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce

Kelce’s team has dismissed the alleged breakup contract that surfaced earlier this month, which claimed the couple would split on September 28, calling it entirely fake. They also stated that legal action would be taken against those spreading malicious information. Despite this, after Swift’s absence from the game, the internet is buzzing with renewed claims. The alleged contract suggested that the couple would end their relationship on mutual and supportive terms.

According to reports, the alleged breakup contract claimed that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce would end their relationship amicably. The statement suggested they would part ways "after careful consideration," emphasising mutual respect and privacy. It also noted that both are committed to their "careers and personal growth" while remaining friends, wishing each other the best.

“Everything is making sense now,” one user claimed. “The date was the 28th or 29th, wasn’t it, and today is it,” a second chimed in. “They had to postpone the official breakup because they got caught being fakes,” a third added. “It's over. Looks like nothing but heartbreak for Mr. Pfizer,” another user continued. “Another week that Taylor Swift is NOT at a Chiefs game.”

Chiefs players show unity

Amid mounting criticism and claims of lackluster play, key Kansas City Chiefs players, including wide receivers Rashee Rice, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Mecole Hardman, showed their support for Travis Kelce on Sunday by sporting custom shirts featuring the star tight end, according to the Post.

This move shows they're sticking together and supporting each other through tough times. It's kind of like what happened last week when the team's players wore shirts with Dreamathon's logo to show they were rooting for running back Isiah Pacheco, who got hurt in the game against the Bengals on September 15.

Now, with Kelce getting a lot of negative attention for not performing well at the beginning of the 2024-2025 NFL season, the team's decision to show their support for the star tight end is a big deal.