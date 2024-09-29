Diddy’s attorney reveals his current mindset: “Don’t tell me what I did wrong, tell me…'

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs may face a lengthy time behind bars given the severity of charges against him, including sex trafficking and racketeering, but his spirit remains unshaken. According to his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, the music mogul is staying remarkably positive, using his time in jail to focus on his defense. Earlier, Agnifilo mentioned how eager Diddy was to testify. Now, as he awaits trial, it remains to be seen whether he will present his side of the story to shift the narrative, or if, as experts warn, that might prove to be a risky decision. Sean Diddy Combs presents the award for best collaboration of the year at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles.(Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Diddy is ‘positive’ and focusing on defense

In the new TMZ documentary titled "The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment," which just dropped for streaming, the music mogul’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, made several startling claims, including that Diddy will not agree to a plea deal. Agnifilo noted that Diddy is gaining confidence from his legal battle rather than allowing the indictment to break him.

When asked about Diddy's state of mind, an important point given that he has been placed on suicide watch in Brooklyn’s infamous Metropolitan Detention Center—plagued with tragic incidents, including murders and suicides—Agnifilo emphasised Diddy's resilience. The claims come amid time his time in jail with a warning from an old nemesis, Suge Knight, who has asked him to “watch his back” around the other inmates.

Diddy, for now, has accepted the reality, according to his legal team, and is approaching his next move with a “Don’t tell me what I did wrong, tell me what I do next” mindset, according to the outlet.

According to TMZ, the disgraced music mogul, who is awaiting trial, has been kept in the Special Housing Unit at the Metropolitan Detention Center, separated from other inmates. However, earlier reports claimed that he had refused to eat, fearing his food might be poisoned.

Diddy ‘warned’ against testifying in court

In the trailer for the documentary, Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo, expressed that the music mogul is eager to share his side of the story, describing it as “a human story—a story of love, hurt, and heartbreak.” Agnifilo also noted that Diddy wanted to address the infamous video showing him assaulting his then-partner, Cassie Ventura, who was the first to file a lawsuit against him in November. Since last week, the number of lawsuits filed against the rapper has surpassed 11.

However, legal expert Meesha Moulton warns that this move could backfire. In an exclusive interview with Page Six, Moulton explained that testifying in one’s own trial exposes the defendant to intense cross-examination from the prosecution. “It’s a mentally grueling process that could lead to inconsistencies in his statements or damaging admissions.”

The award-winning legal expert, emphasised that if Diddy becomes “flustered or frustrated” while on the stand, it could harm his case more than help it. She called cross-examination his “biggest challenge” and strongly advised him to rethink his decision to testify and prioritse ‘strategic defense’ over personal feelings. “Maintaining composure under such scrutiny is incredibly difficult, and any lapse could sway the jury's perception in a negative direction,” she cautioned.

Diddy’s tape ‘leaked in Hollywood’

Sean "Diddy" Combs is getting into more legal hot water as allegations of leaked sex tapes continue to surface. While many high-profile celebrities who were once associated with Diddy have remained silent, an attorney representing one of his accusers has revealed that a videotape involving a "more high-profile" individual has been offered for sale.

The attorney, who spoke on NewsNation’s Banfield episode on Friday, claimed the video contains explicit content and suggested the person recorded was likely unaware of the camera. Labeling the video as ‘pornographic,’ the attorney stated, “This was in his Atlanta home, and it doesn’t seem like the person is looking into the camera. To me, it doesn’t seem like that person knows they’re being videotaped.”