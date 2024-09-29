Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs warned against testifying in court: ‘The mental grueling will be…’

Sean “Diddy” Combs is ‘eager’ to testify in his sex trafficking and racketeering case according to his attorney, but legal expert Meesha Moulton of Meesha Moulton Law warns that this bold move may backfire. (FILES) Sean Combs 'P. Diddy' is the target of several civil lawsuits that characterize him as a violent sexual predator who used alcohol and drugs to subdue his victims, and his homes were raided this year by federal agents. (AFP/ ANGELA WEISS)

In an exclusive interview with Page Six, Moulton explained the reason why attorneys often keep their clients off the stand, as it exposes them to rigorous cross-examination by the prosecution. Earlier, Diddy’s team revealed that the rapper has his side of the story, which he wants to explain in real-time. 'A story of love and heartbreak,' they say.

Why should Diddy not testify?

“Testifying in one’s own trial opens up the defendant to cross-examination from the prosecution,” the Las Vegas-based attorney told PageSix referring to music mogul’s high-profile arrest and severe charges. She describes the process as “mentally grueling,” suggesting it could lead to inconsistencies in Diddy’s statements and potentially harmful admissions.

“If Diddy becomes flustered or frustrated, taking the stand will do more harm for him than good,” the award-winning legal expert continued. She believes that the cross-examination will be his “biggest challenge” and strongly advises him to reconsider his decision to testify.

The process “will be relentless in trying to find inconsistencies in his statements and getting him to admit to things that could be damaging.”

Diddy needs to prioritise 'strategic defense’

Considering the serious nature of the charges against him—including drug offenses, assault, trafficking, and molestation, along with a growing list of alleged victims—experts advise that Sean “Diddy” Combs should focus on a strategic defense to prove his innocence. “He needs to prioritise the expertise of his legal team over his desire for personal expression,” avoiding any statements that could potentially be used against him.

“This level of scrutiny is very emotionally taxing, and if he struggles to maintain composure under pressure, it can negatively influence the jury’s perception of him," the attorney added.

However, it's unclear whether he still wants to take this chance. Earlier, Combs's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, mentioned in TMZ’s new documentary The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment that the Bad Boy record producer “wants” to testify in court as he awaits trial behind Brooklyn bars. Agnifilo noted that Combs is "very eager to tell his story." "It's a human story. It's a story of love. It's a story of hurt. It's a story of heartbreak," Agnifilo added.

Alleged Diddy’s ‘freak off’ tape submitted to the Feds

According to TMZ, the case against Diddy is gaining traction as new evidence continues to surface. Recently, a male sex worker, who claims to have had direct contact with Diddy, allegedly provided federal prosecutors with a videotape of one of their encounters.

Although it's not clear what exactly is on that tape, it was reportedly submitted in exchange for immunity from prosecution, potentially serving as damaging evidence in the ongoing criminal case against the music mogul. The individual who provided the tape is said to have signed a proffer agreement.