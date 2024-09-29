Justin Bieber is ‘stressed’ and navigating fatherhood amid Diddy probe: Report

Justin Bieber who recently welcomed his first baby with his wife Hailey Bieber is juggling his stress and the new role of a father amid the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs probe. He is reportedly “stressed” because of the allegations raised against him while he has to handle the responsibilities of fatherhood. Diddy was arrested and charged with sex trafficking and racketeering. He is currently locked up in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Centre and was placed under a suicide watch. Justin Bieber, recently a father, is struggling with stress linked to the investigation of Sean 'Diddy' Combs.((PTI Photo)(PTI07_07_2024_000072A), REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo)

Also Read: Justin Bieber deeply ‘disturbed’ by Sean 'Diddy' Combs' arrest as old videos surface; He regrets…

Justin Bieber ‘stressed’ with fatherhood and Diddy controversy

Diddy’s arrest and investigation brought Bieber under scrutiny because of his past relationship with the hip-hop mogul. New videos of a 15-year-old singer hanging out with the rapper are being re-examined.

A source close to Bieber quoted to the Daily Mail, “Justin feels like there is no one that he can talk to that understands and, to be honest, he doesn't even fully understand. He was a kid." They added, “Justin is stressed right now. He has a baby boy and is trying to be a good dad without having anything to reference what a good father is."

Bieber is unable to cope with fatherhood amid the allegation and the controversy. The source also revealed to the media outlet, “He is sailing these waters alone and everyone fears that if Hailey shows any struggles with being a first-time mom then this is going to be incredibly difficult for Justin."

The Sorry singer welcomed his son, Jack Blues Bieber on August 23.

Also Read: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs A-lister friends should zip their mouths for now, expert suggests

Justin Bieber’s past with Diddy

Old videos of Bieber and the disgraced mogul resurfaced when the latter took over the latter’s custody for 48 hours. The Let Me Love You singer was just a teenager at the time who was still coming up in the industry. Bieber’s legal guardianship was handed to Usher by the management from whom Diddy took over for two days. It was alleged that he knew about Diddy’s parties and intentions yet aided him in taking control of Bieber.

On the internet, Justice for Justin Bieber has gained a lot of traction following the Diddy controversy as people felt that the teenage singer at the time was exploited and sexualised by the adults in the industry. However, the singer has kept his calm over this matter along with several other celebrities.