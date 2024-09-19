Justin Bieber deeply ‘disturbed’ by Sean 'Diddy' Combs' arrest as old videos surface; He regrets…

Justin Bieber, once a protégé of hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, is reportedly grappling with the fallout of Combs' recent arrest on harrowing sex trafficking charges and other serious crimes. News of the indictment, which accuses Combs of years of coercion, abuse, and exploitation, has landed the rapper behind the ‘barbaric’ Brooklyn bars with other high-profile inmates. Diddy appears to be patting down Justin Bieber in a 3-year-old video to check for a wire. The video went viral again after Homeland Security raided his LA and Miami homes in the wake of several sexual assault allegations.

This has allegedly left Bieber, who once viewed Combs as a mentor, ‘deeply disturbed’ and questioning his own past involvement. Not long ago, Bieber was seen hanging out with Combs but insiders allege he ‘regrets’ it all.

Justin Bieber grappling with Diddy’s arrest

‘'Bieber is so disturbed by the Diddy news and is unwilling to process it or discuss it so he has shut off,” a source informed Daily Mail about the new father’s sentiments. "Justin hasn't been responding on this since the home raids. He's not going to,” they added.

Ever since Diddy's LA and Miami mansions were raided following bombshell allegations made by his ex-partner, including Cassie Ventura, who was also seen in a leaked video being physically abused by the rapper, the scandal has only intensified. The scandal was further inflamed by accusations from former close associates like Lil Rod and few others.

Amid the chaos, Bieber's name has been increasingly mentioned in resurfaced clips on social media. Many speculate that Bieber was also a victim of Combs' abuse, leading to his distancing from the rapper over the years.

Now, with the recent indictment, Bieber is said to deeply regret his past collaboration with Combs. He reportedly would never have worked with the disgraced mogul had he known about the allegations at the time.

Justin Bieber ‘regrets’ working with Diddy

“He had a long break from Diddy when he believes most of this took place and he had distanced himself from him,” the insider further told Mail. “He was featured on Diddy's most recent album, and had he known any of this, there is no way he would have done it,” They continued.

As a young kid, Bieber, who had just entered the entirely new music world, found a friend, mentor, and elder brother in Combs. Their connection continued to shine when Bieber featured on Combs' track Moment on the 2023 album The Love Album: Off the Grid. However, the friendship took a turn when Homeland Security raided Combs' properties in Miami and Los Angeles.

A recent video shows Justin Bieber being patted down, allegedly to check for a wire, following federal raids on Diddy’s Miami and New York properties. Although the caption claims the video was taken during the FBI raid on Diddy’s properties, it actually dates back three years. The timing of its online revival, however, has led fans to link it with Diddy’s growing sexual offense charges.

Justin Bieber and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ videos resurface

Several videos have emerged highlighting Justin Bieber's close relationship with Diddy. One video shows Combs with a 15-year-old Bieber, saying, "He's having 48 hours with Diddy, where we're hanging out and what we're doing we can't really disclose." Another clip captures Combs grilling the 16-year-old Bieber about his ‘ignoring behaviour,’ , asking, “What’s up man, you good? Selling out arenas and everything? Starting to act different, huh? You haven’t been calling me and hanging out the way we used to.”

Despite claims that Bieber began to distance himself from Diddy, the two reunited in 2023, sparking renewed speculation about their relationship. Additionally a video fueled concerns among fans when it showed Bieber dancing with Diddy and The Game at what appears to be a listening party, with Diddy giving Bieber a bottle of alcohol. Fans speculate that Bieber might have been underage at the time and suggest he was "preyed upon and exploited repeatedly."